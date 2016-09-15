Sold while 'haemorrhaging funds'

Mt Cook farm 'haemorrhaging funds' before attempted sale blocked

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED Part of Mt Cook station, which is up for sale after 151 years in the hands of the Burnett family.

A well-known farm near the base of New Zealand's highest mountain sold for $4.6 million while in a disastrous financial state, a court has been told.

An attempt to sell the 2600-hectare Mt Cook Station earlier this year was blocked by a High Court legal challenge.

Opponents argued that the station could not be privately sold, as it was intended to be gifted to the New Zealand public.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ The station was bought in March by Clint Miles, pictured, and Alana Miles.

The station was run by the Burnett family for 151 years.

Donald Burnett, whose middle name was "Mount Cook", ran the station for nearly 70 years until his death in 2010.

NATASHA MARTIN/FAIRFAX NZ Linda Sundberg was friend of Catriona Baker, the station's former owner, and trustee of her estate.

His sister, Catriona Baker, lived on the farm until her death in 2014. Neither sibling had children, meaning the Burnett family line is effectively dead.

The station was transferred to a charitable trust, which sold it to the Canterbury-based Gould family in March.

The Goulds had recently sold nearby Guide Hill station to Hong Kong-based investors.

Just weeks before Clint and Alana Miles – members of the Gould family who intended to manage the farm – moved in, the sale was blocked.

On the first day of the High Court hearing, it was revealed that the station, which has sweeping views of Mount Cook and Lake Pukaki, includes a six-bedroom homestead, a farm manager's home, two sleepouts and various other buildings, sold for $4.7m.

The farm once considered the finest producer of merino wool in the world had been "haemorrhaging funds for years", the trust's counsel Jared Ormsby said.

It was infested with wilding pine, which would cost several million dollars to manage. Its sheep farming income had plummeted. Banks were refusing to lend it money.

"We were headed so far into financial difficulty we decided we had no other option [than to sell]," former trustee Joe Butterfield said.

"The current expectation is that it [the trust] will be insolvent by the end of the year."

Proceeds of the sale would have been used for scholarships to Lincoln University and scientific research.

The sale was blocked by Janine and Linda Sundberg, who were friends of Catriona Baker and trustees of her estate.

They argued that because the station's beneficiaries were named as the "general public of New Zealand", a private sale was not legal.

The Trust appealed to attorney-general Chris Finlayson, who agreed that the sale should not be permitted.

He said that if it was privately sold, the public would not be able to enjoy it as the Burnetts had, which were the terms in the trust.

Others opposed the sale on the basis that such an important piece of land should belong to the public.

They included the Federated Mountain Clubs and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, which lobbied the Government to buy the station.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) declined to buy parts of the station, even though the trust had offered it first rights of refusal.

Because DOC had been given public easements during tenure review, it did not want any other part of the station, despite the fact it would grant easy access to the adjoining Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

"My understanding was that they [DOC] had what they wanted and weren't interested in the rest," Butterfield said.

Attempts to find other uses for the property, such as tourism, trophy hunting, or a different type of farming, were all unlikely to be profitable.

"All options would have led to a deficit," said expert witness Peter Clarke, a farming consultant.

It is not yet clear what the Gould family intended to use the property for.

The hearing continues Friday.

- Stuff