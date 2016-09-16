Working for under $10 an hour

Workers lured to NZ in Facebook scam are paid under $10 an hour on orchards

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Human traffickers could be using Facebook to recruit migrants into jobs that pay less than $10 an hour.

An investigation has been launched into the trafficking of migrant labour for orchards using Facebook.

RNZ reported First Union and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment were investigating after a Filipino man raised the alert about Facebook's potential role in bringing migrant workers into orchard jobs that paid less than $10 an hour.

First Union organiser Dennis Maga​ told RNZ this was "some sort of human trafficking" because orchard managers were targeting vulnerable migrants with the knowledge they were desperate for work.

RNZ A human trafficking scam that's carried on undetected for years is said to be using Facebook to lure migrants into jobs paying under 10 dollars an hour on New Zealand orchards. A union organiser claims local Indian people in Waikato are ferrying the vulnerable workers to the illegal jobs

"Based on the information we found out from a friend of ours, who actually worked in one orchard company in Waikato, we realised that this is quite systematic because it's also actually happening in other orchard companies in the North Island."

Maga said the people involved used Facebook to communicate with orchard managers and recommend their friends or other recruits to come to New Zealand under the guise of visitor visas.

There were also some local Indian people in the Waikato who got a cut of the workers' pay to take them to the orchards on weekends.

This comes after Faroz Ali was found guilty of human trafficking in New Zealand, the first conviction of its kind in the country.

Ali was found guilty of 15 counts of trafficking Fijians to New Zealand and 16 counts of aiding and abetting people to enter or remain in the country unlawfully.​

*Audio courtesy of RNZ.

- Stuff