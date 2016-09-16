Dying wish 'over-ridden'

Farming pair's dying wish for Mt Cook Station 'over-ridden'

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED The entrance to Mt Cook Station.

A dying wish that a famous farm be left to the New Zealand public was "over-ridden" and ignored, a court has heard.

Close friends of Donald Burnett and Catriona Baker, the late co-owners of historic Mt Cook Station, say the two were adamant the property not be sold.

It is now the subject of a High Court battle.

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED The view of Mt Cook from Mount Cook Station.

The case has revealed little-known details about the farm, which was run by the notoriously private Donald Burnett for 69 years.

READ MORE:

* Mt Cook farm 'hemorrhaging funds' before attempted sale blocked

* Mt Cook Station for sale after 151 years

* Outdoors groups to lobby Government to buy historic Mt Cook Station

* Owning an 'iconic' slice of New Zealand

The court heard on Thursday that the farm was in financial ruins.

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED The property is near the Jollie River.

Burnett had once been the finest grower of merino wool in the world, but out-of-character spending in his later years left the farm struggling.

It was also suggested that people close to Baker had taken advantage of her in her dying months.

The Burnett family had run the farm continuously for 151 years.

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED Several sleepouts on the property.

It was left to a charitable trust, as neither Burnett nor Baker had children.

An attempted sale earlier this year was blocked by Linda and Janine Sundberg, trustees of Baker's estate.

The Sundbergs were close friends of Burnett and Baker.

They argued that the station could not legally be sold as it was left for the benefit of the general public.

In court on Friday, Linda Sundberg suggested several people close to the Burnetts had not acted in the family's best interests.

She implied some had taken advantage of Baker in her dying months, during which she signed the will distributing her estate.

When the bed-ridden, 96-year-old Baker signed the will, she was blind and partly deaf. It was only several days before she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"I was concerned that when Mrs Baker signed her will she was not in a good state of mind," Sundberg said.

"I'm not fully sure she would have understood what she was signing."

Baker had lived at the farm for 72 years.

Shortly after her death, her property had disappeared from her room and had still not been recovered.

Both Burnett and Baker made it clear they did not want the farm to be sold, Sundberg said.

"They both said to me they wished the property to stay in the Burnett name.

"Their wishes have been over-ridden for things Mr Burnett would not have wanted."

Janine Sundberg said the Burnetts had a history of gifting their properties, and did not want the station to be sold.

They gave one property to the people of Timaru, and gifted several farms near Cave to St Andrew's College.

"They were very good at gifting their land," she said.

"I believe that Donald's wish was that the station remain in the family name. That really cannot happen if the station is sold."

Baker was "certainly worried" about the station being sold, Sundberg said.

Both sisters argued the trust had not explored all options to keep the farm going, such as making use of "tremendous" tourism opportunities.

The trust said it had explored all options but none were viable.

DIRE FINANCES

The court heard on Thursday that the farm was hemorrhaging money and the trust that owned it would be insolvent by the end of next month.

It meant there was no option but to sell the property, the trustees argued.

Financial statements showed the station had been running deficits of several hundreds of thousands of dollars each year since 2005.

It raised questions over Burnett's management of the farm, which continued until his death aged 94.

He spent millions on "big ticket items" such as extensive fencing and new vehicles.

Such spending was out out of character, Janine Sundberg acknowledged under questioning.

In 2004, Burnett leased about half of the station to Neville Cunningham, who used it to run a trophy hunting business.

Cunningham paid about $21,000 a year for the lease, a deal called "disastrous" by one trustee.

The station had also been infested with wilding pine, which spread from the homestead to large sections of the property over many years.

The estimated costs of managing the infestation could be as high as $5.5 million, however that figure was disputed.

The trustees argued that selling the farm to the Goulds, a local farming family, was closer to what Burnett and Baker would have wanted.

If the trust was liquidated, forcing a quick sale of the station, there would be no guarantee it would not be sold overseas.

- Stuff