Explosion at milk plant

Emergency services called to explosion at Edendale Fonterra plant

STUFF.CO.NZ Fire Services from Mataura and Edendale had been called and at least two ambulances have pulled up to a Fonterra plant in Edendale.

A powder silo at the Fonterra plant in Edendale has exploded and collapsed on itself, a fire service spokesman says.

The spokesman said it was believed all people on the site were accounted for, but it was unclear whether there had been any injuries.

About six fire trucks were either on the way or already at the scene, with teams from Kingswell, Invercargill, Mataura, Gore, Wyndham, and Edendale responding to the incident, he said.

The incident at the Fonterra plant in Edendale.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The fire command unit has arrived on site and it's understood the factory is now in lockdown.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said there were no patients being treated at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said traffic diversions were expected to be put in place at Coalpit Rd and Hoamstead Rd.

An eye witness said steam appeared to be coming from part of the plant and it looked as though something had collapsed.

What appeared to be a "geyser of steam" was coming out of part of the plant, the witness said. The geyser has since died down.

Fire Services from Mataura and Edendale had been called and at least two ambulances had pulled up to the plant.

Tankers are still entering the site and it is understood Fonterra staff have been instructed not to speak.

The Edendale plant has been operating for more than 133 years and is the country's oldest manufacturing site, Fonterra's website says.

- Stuff