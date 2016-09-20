Crayfishing in a family's blood

Marlborough crayfish business Burkhart Fisheries to star on Country Calendar

SUPPLIED Ward crayfishing brothers Trevor, left, and Dennis Burkhart.

When the Burkhart family started crayfishing in Marlborough, they made so much money people thought they were drug runners, Trevor Burkhart said.

But hard work, community loyalty and knowledge of the fishery are keys behind a successful family crayfishing company. Burkhart Fisheries is both a multi-million dollar exporting business and a family run affair.

The company is comprised of brothers Dennis and Trevor Burkhart, and their respective wives, Barbara, and Cathy.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Burkhart Fisheries owns a large slice of crayfishing quota in New Zealand.

Two other siblings Dave and Michael, who are also involved in crayfishing, retain close ties.

Collectively the brothers have a share in more crayfish quota than any other family in the country.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Bounty from the sea.

Dennis Burkhart, 64, still gets the same thrill from catching crayfish as he did when he was a boy.

He is addicted to his work.

"There are plenty of people willing to pay to go fishing but he and his brother get to do it every day, and get paid," he said.

The secret to the brother's success is immense knowledge of their prey, fierce loyalty to their community and an insatiable desire to work hard.

Dennis and Trevor were raised in an era when necessity dictated that you had to make money from your hobby in order to prosper.

Grandfather Vic Burkhart was a stockman and farmer who married a butcher's daughter and went onto develop his own butcher shops in the Wellington area.

The boys' father, Peter, trained as a butcher and was the catalyst for many hunting and fishing expeditions.

With access to Vic's clientele the family derived extra income from hunting and trapping.

Few regulations meant that Vic could sell deer, pigs, and sometimes even the most lucrative catch, crayfish.

The kids were used as a source of free labour, and they soon grew to love it.

They were taught to believe there was no goal they couldn't achieve if they set their minds to it.

This belief soon saw the boys making their own boats from scratch and then during Dennis's university holidays using them to encroach on their father's Wairarapa crayfishing territory.

In 1974 when they started working too hard and catching too many, the brothers were told sharply to "bugger off" by their old man.

It proved to be a turning point in the young men's lives.

Together with cousin Lindsay Barron, and Trevor's fiancee Cathy, they travelled to the tiny town of Ward in Marlborough to go crayfishing.

Trevor and Dennis were the first fishermen to receive a Rural Bank loan, for $12,000 at 12 per cent interest.

The loan spurred Dennis to walk away from his university studies to fish and manage the newly formed Burkhart Fisheries Ltd.

The two brothers and their wives have now been business partners for 42 years.

When they first arrived in Ward they fished for 50 days straight, and earned so much money, so quickly, that there were whispers around town that they were drug runners, Trevor Burkhart said.

Their secret was simple, hard work.

The Burkharts have made a habit of reinvesting their fishing profits back into their community.

After 42 years in Marlborough they own a fish factory, and the service station and local motel.

Combined, the family employ about 30 local people, a sizeable chunk of Ward's population.

"Little communities need industries like this, be it fishing, farming or small businesses," Trevor said.

"Otherwise the whole community will die away."

Country Calendar will screen a programme on Burkhart Fisheries on September 24.

