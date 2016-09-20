$261m meat deal gets OK

$261 million Shanghai Maling-Silver Fern Farms deal gets Government OK

The Government has given the go-ahead for Chinese company Shanghai Maling to buy a 50 per cent interest in meat processor Silver Fern Farms (SFF).

An application for the purchase was made to the Overseas Investment Office late last year, following an overwhelming vote of support from SFF shareholders.

Minister for Land Information Louise Upston said the investment will be of substantial and identifiable benefit to New Zealand.

Shanghai Maling offered to invest $261 million into New Zealand's largest meat processor co-operative.

It is a decision has left SFF chairman Rob Hewett "delighted", and one that he said he never doubted.

Minister for Land Information Louise Upston and Associate Minister for Finance Paula Bennett, the decision-making Ministers, said they were satisfied that the purchase would create substantial and identifiable benefit for New Zealand.

"The Overseas Investment Office recommended that we approve Shanghai Maling's application because it meets the criteria set down in the Overseas Investment Act 2005," Upston said.

"We are satisfied that the investment will be of substantial and identifiable benefit to New Zealand, which is the test set out in the Act. The investment will put the company in a better financial position and allow it to increase its exports.

"New Zealand shareholders will continue to have 50 per cent ownership of Silver Fern Farms, while benefiting from the injection of funds from the new investor."

Finance Minister Bill English said the deal had been tested by shareholders but he would not be drawn on whether he himself considered it a good one for farmers.

"The owners have made the decision and they think it's a good deal. The meat industry has struggled with capital, and China has become a big customer," English said.

The proposed investment was now "unconditional" and was set to complete on January 4 next year, the first business day of the new financial year for the partnership.

At one stage this year the deal encountered spirited resistance from a shareholder group led by Englishman and high country runholder John Shrimpton.

The group forced a second shareholder vote, but it was again an emphatic win for the supporters of the agreement.

NZ First has also been vocal in its opposition. It took the deal for review to the Financial Markets Authority and the Companies Office, claiming the SFF had misrepresented its financial situation to shareholders.

On Tuesday NZ First leader Winston Peters said the deal was "reward[ing] corruption and deceit", claiming SFF had understated its profit and overstated its debt.

The decision to approve the sale showed the Government and the OIO were acting as a "rubber stamp", Peters said.

SFF chairman Rob Hewett said the new partnership created a unique opportunity.

"Shanghai Maling's financial investment will make Silver Fern Farms the financially strongest company in the New Zealand meat industry with the ability to confidently invest in our business.

"The partnership will help us accelerate our consumer focused plate to pasture strategy globally, and to grow sustainable value for our shareholders and farmer suppliers over time," Hewett said.

Shanghai Maling president Wei Ping Shen said he was pleased the partnership could now be completed.

"We are very pleased with the regulatory approval for this partnership. It clears the way for us to move ahead with the partnership. New Zealand grass-fed red meat is the best in the world and the Silver Fern Farms' brand has the potential to become a leading red meat brand globally."

After the investment is completed SFF will pay a special dividend of 30c per share to all ordinary and rebate shares expected to be paid prior to March 31 next year and will commence the redemption of the remaining approximately $5m of supplier investment shares outstanding.

