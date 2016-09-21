Fonterra lifts farmgate milk price by 50c
Fonterra has lifted its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 50 cents to $5.25 per kilogram of milk solids, the dairy giant said on Wednesday.
- More to come
- Stuff
Fonterra has lifted its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 50 cents to $5.25 per kilogram of milk solids, the dairy giant said on Wednesday.
- More to come
- Stuff
Fonterra lifts farmgate milk price
Row over irrigation-costs report
Chiefs' closed shop investigation
Flight crew spark hijack scare
Chinese consulate takes to the air
Mayoral hopeful faces bankruptcy bid
Jackson's plans for Wellington island
Angelina Jolie's custody terms an 'insult' in divorce from Brad Pitt
Suspected gunman found dead after shooting near Otatara Four Square in Invercargill
JonBenet Ramsey killing: documentary points finger at brother Burke
Girlfriend of drug cook begged for her life during alleged double murder in Australia
Make America great again? Yeah, nah is Key's message to US audience
Decision on historic relationship between student and teacher goes public
Fatal Huntly crash: Musical family had just arrived in New Zealand
Morning trivia quiz: September 21
'Cheating ex's' tools for sale on Trade Me
Dame Maggie Smith replies to Jimmy Kimmel's diss at Emmy Awards
View the latest editions of NZFarmer, NZDairyFarmer, AgTrader and our regional farming publications.
Comments