Fonterra's $1b injection in NZ

Fonterra lifts farmgate forecast by 50c to $5.25, beating break-even for farmers

123RF The news comes after a 1.7 per cent rise in world dairy prices at the GlobalDairyTrade auction overnight.

Fonterra has boosted farmer incomes and spirits with a 50c hike in its forecast farmgate milk price - to $5.25 per kilogram of milksolids (kg MS).

The latest 50c lift means nearly an extra $1b nationally and $78,980 for the average New Zealand dairy farmer. It also brings the price to 20c above the break-even of $5.05 calculated by DairyNZ.

The revised forecast is accompanied by a rise in Fonterra's advance payment rate, from $3.10/kg MS to $3.60/kg MS for the October payment.

Federated Farmers diary group chairman Andrew Hoggard said it was a pleasant surprise. He had expected if there was an announcement, it would be made tomorrow when Fonterra's 2016-17 financial results are reported.

"Fonterra have seen enough of the market to be able to give this signal to farmers," he said.

Last year the dairy giant had been "given grief" by farmers for not changing its forecasts early enough, and its policy now appeared to be different.

The total payout available to farmers in the current season is forecast to be $5.75 to $5.85 before retentions, the dairy giant said.

The news comes after a 1.7 per cent rise in world dairy prices at the GlobalDairyTrade auction overnight, lifting the index to an 18-month high.

Fonterra has now lifted its forecast by $1/kg MS since it retained its forecast on August 1 at $4.25/kg MS. Using DairyNZ data from the 2014-15 season, the $1/kg MS lift means an extra $1.89 billion to the national economy.

For the average New Zealand dairy farmer milking a 419 cow herd at 377kg MS a cow, it means an extra $157,963.

Fonterra chairman John Wilson said that since the co-operative last reviewed its forecast milk price in August, global milk supply has continued to reduce and demand has remained stable.

"Milk production in key dairying regions globally is reducing in response to low milk prices. Milk production in the EU for 2016 is beginning to flatten out and our New Zealand milk collection is currently more than 3 per cent lower than last season.

"While we have seen some improvement in GDT auction prices recently, the high NZD/USD exchange rate is offsetting some of these gains.

"There is still volatility in global dairy markets and we will continue to keep our forecast updated for our farmers over the coming months," Wilson said.

Hoggard said the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) had released figures showing production was static.

"Production depends on whether it rains during summer or whether it's dry. My gut feeling is that it will be static if we have an average season, but if there's good rain it could be up 1-2 per cent."

He advised farmers not to budget using the farmgate forecast plus the dividend, but to focus just on the farmgate forecast.

"The DairyNZ break-even is $5.05 so this should work out for everyone," Hoggard said.

He reminded farmers they had to budget for repaying the Fonterra loans they had taken out last year. Interest rates on these kick in on May 31 next year.

Hoggard said he would not be spending up on new equipment but on deferred maintenance, especially tracks.

"That's where we will put the money in because that cuts down on costs."

KPMG analyst Julia Jones said it was "fantastic news".

"But this doesn't mean we don't have to be focused about costs on farm," she said.

- Stuff