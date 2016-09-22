Rural news wrap for September 22 video

RURAL NEWS/Radio New Zealand

News from the rural and farming sector.

* Audio courtesy of RNZ

- Stuff

Ad Feedback
Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

business headlines

Fonterra profit up 65 per cent

Herd sale will be a dark day

Rural news: September 22 video

Business champions announced

RBNZ expected to pause video

There's more to bees than honey

US rates on hold

Butting heads over BEPS

Blow for Uber in Finnish court

Major cuts at EQC

Westpac axes branches video

To stop a petrol thief video

Westpac closure blow to elderly

Central NI Fast 50 winners

Fastest growing companies revealed

Ad Feedback
special offers

Digital editions

X

View the latest editions of NZFarmer, NZDairyFarmer, AgTrader and our regional farming publications.