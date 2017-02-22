Zespri February forecast indicates record highs for the 2016-17 season

Zespri Zespri chief operating officer Simon Limmer.

Kiwifruit giant Zespri is on track to announce record per-hectare returns for organic green and gold kiwifruit varieties this season.

The company has announced its February 2017 forecast with all categories showing strengthening returns in the quarter from December to February.

"It's great to see a strong finish to the season in our markets, and we're on track for our third year of per hectare green returns over $50,000, as well as record per hectare records for organic and gold," Zespri spokeswoman Rachel Lynch said.

Zespri gold per-hectare returns increased to $8.52 per tray from $8.21 per tray last season, even as New Zealand volumes nearly doubled from 27.5 million trays to over 45 million trays.

READ MORE

*Zespri boss sees bright outlook for kiwifruit industry

*Zespri's Italian growers plump for gold

*Zespri takes on the world as its empire expands

Zespri organic green was forecast at $53,470 per hectare, up from $52,917 last season.

Zespri green increased 13 cents in the last quarter to $53,348 per hectare but struggled to reach the high of $56,673 last season. The category had a final push from a clean finish at the end of the season, with reduced offshore fruit loss and lower provisions for incentives and fruit quality claims.

Zespri green14 was also tracking well, having increased from $5.59 per tray in December to $5.69 per tray in February in its first year of production.

The forecast total fruit and service payment, including the loyalty premium, was almost $1.370 billion, and the Zespri board also approved a net profit after tax range of $71 million to $74m for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The positive news came in a landmark year for Zespri, with the brand celebrating its 20th anniversary next month.

"This is a special year for the industry, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Zespri brand which has brought so much value to growers and communities around New Zealand," Zespri chief operating officer Simon Limmer said.

The milestone will be celebrated on March 10 with the Zespri Momentum Conference, held every two years with external speakers on global trade, economics and retail trends, as well as Zespri senior executives on how the company plans to more than double sales by 2025.

The Fresh Carriers Hayward medal, recognising outstanding industry contribution, will be awarded at a gala dinner later that evening.

"We encourage people from across the primary sector to come along and see for themselves how the kiwifruit industry is working together to deliver the strong growth ahead," Limmer said.

Zespri's upward trajectory showed no signs of slowing with the company having announced it will allocate an additional 1800ha of European SunGold licence over the next three years, enabling production of the proprietary kiwifruit variety to double in Europe.

Limmer said this was driven by a growing year-round demand for Zespri kiwifruit.

"Twelve-month supply is a key part of Zespri's strategy and this investment aligns our offshore production with the strong increases in New Zealand SunGold volumes, which is set to double again to around 90 million trays over the next five years."

- Stuff