Call for firearm safety measure on farms to help save lives

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ New safety measures for use of guns held on farms could prevent suicide, says expert.

A suicide prevention researcher is calling for tighter safety measures on guns held on farms.

Dr Annette Beautrais​ says the introduction of "on-farm armouries" – only letting guns out for certain things and times, then returning them – could help save lives.

"It's not a matter of legislation, it's a matter of family, community and colleagues that they might be concerned about don't have access to guns.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Matt Shirtcliffe lost his wife, Mary, to depression in 2015. He feels guns are a risk factor for farmers, but says 'we need to address the problem upstream'. (FILE)

"The safest way to do that is to remove the guns from those people, or remove the guns off the farm," said Beautrais.

READ MORE:

* Young farmers' group takes rise in suicides seriously

* Farmer suicides raise alarm

* Farmer back from the brink of suicide shares experience to help others

* Advertising executive's shock speech tackles farmer depression

Speaking at the National Rural Health Conference in Wellington, she added that if a farmer knew a young farmhand was in an vulnerable mental state the use of armouries could save their lives.

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Taranaki farmer AJ Clothier says the biggest problem for farmers is isolation. (FILE)

"Even if he had his own firearm and wanted to go rabbit shooting, I would be very cautious about my responsibilities as an employer."

Beautrais analysed coroner's data about 185 farm related suicides in New Zealand from 2007 to early 2015, and presented her report findings to industry experts at the conference.

Taranaki farmer AJ Clothier, who tried to take his life with a shotgun in 2013, said farmers reach for guns because they're accessible.

ESTHER ASHBY-COVENTRY/FAIRFAX NZ Suicide prevention expert Annette Beautrais researched corner's records on rural suicide in an effort to work out risk factors. (FILE)

But Clothier didn't want to see extra pressure on gun owners: "Because of a few guys that kill themselves, because they would do it anyway".

"When the boys took the guns off me when I was still feeling really stink, I just started looking [for other methods].

"Half the problem is our isolation. To save people, you have to get them before they get into that state."

Advertising executive turned mental health advocate Matt Shirtcliffe lost his wife, Mary - a farm owner - to depression in 2015.

He felt Mary would have been supportive of an on farm armoury.

"Firearm safety is a positive thing. There's obviously an issue there because it's a risk factor.

"But more of the discussion needs to be around mental wellness. Even if a gun is locked up, you're making it harder, but you're not making it inaccessible.

"Let's attack the problem upstream, let's put our energy into making sure farmers just don't get there."

Suicide is a huge concern for the rural community, but Federated Farmers health and safety spokeswoman Katie Milne said any intervention needed to be given careful thought.

"If hunting is one of the things people are enjoying about living rurally and you take that away from them, you may exacerbate the problem.

"Farmers have said to me, if I think my firearm's going to be taken away from me, then I'm never going to let on that I'm down.

"We have to address why they are thinking they need to do that at all, more to the point."

Relationship breakups and mental health issues were major risk factors, which Beautrais said highlighted the need for more suicide prevention and depression education in rural primary care and within social services as well as firearm safety.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

- Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

- Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

- Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

- Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

- Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

- Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

- 0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at whatsup.co.nz.

- Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

- Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

- Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

- For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

- Sunday Star Times