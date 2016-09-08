Farmers expect casualties to newborn lambs from snow storm

TONY BENNY/FAIRFAX NZ Shin-deep snow blankets the ground at an Oxford farm.

Lamb losses are inevitable with newborns most vulnerable from perishing during the wild storm bringing cold winds and snow to North Canterbury overnight.

Farmers in areas such as Waikari and Oxford in North Canterbury – who woke up up to 10 centimetres to 15cm of snow around their homesteads – are resigned to losing day-old lambs mainly to the bitter winds that struck the region.

Major losses have yet to be reported and farmers are looking on the bright side in the expectation that the slow soak from snow will replenish ground moisture levels in dry paddocks.

Dan Hodgen and his family, who farm at The Pyramids in Hurunui, were looking at 10cm to 12cm of snow on the ground on Thursday morning. He expected losses to be minimal at his farm as they only had 10 per cent of their ewe flock to complete lambing.

Hodgen said other farmers in the middle of lambing could be expected to be less fortunate with lambs at two to three days old and earlier most at risk.

"Most people are either well through [lambing] or into it so there will be some losses mostly because of the wind. There has been a bit of snow built up on the side of fence posts and the snow has come in sideways. You kind of hope mum gets them into a good spot and gives them a good feed and keeps them going."

Hodgen got out his binoculars early Thursday morning to avoid disrupting the ewes with their lambs and could not see any newborns, which struggle the most against the combination of windy, wet weather with snow on the ground.

"There has got to be four to six inches at most of the area. The snow is not a worry, but the wind has been a bit stronger than we would have liked. Most people would be pretty happy with the moisture as the snow soaks in nicely as a heavy rain can run off quickly."

The Hodgen family's property lies at an elevation between 320 and 450 metres, with the homestead at 380m – right in the traffic lane of snow with weather forecasters last night picking it would land as low as 100m. Other farms in Hurunui and elsewhere in North Canterbury were expected to have received similar snow levels.

Farms in the middle of lambing that were more exposed to snow and disruptive weather would be worse off.

Hodgen, who is the area's Federated Farmers' meat and fibre chairman, said farmers were pretty good at working with such conditions and their stock was always the "number one priority".

Most high country farmers were yet to start lambing, which was a blessing as they were almost certain to have received snow, he said.

He said weather forecasters had been accurate in their predictions and although there were costs incurred, such as extra feed for stock, when they got it wrong, it was always better to err on the side of caution.

As much as possible, farmers had placed ewes due to give birth in lower paddocks, near trees and other shelter and places with easy access.

Gladstone Station merino breeder Hayley Pitts said lambing would start on the Awatere Valley property in late September.

Shearing had also not begun on the station.

"We've had a light fall of snow this morning and it got a bit bleak but it's work as usual here," she said.

A rural Oxford resident said neighbours woke up to 15cm of snow at 7am, but missed out on the high winds. Snow was still falling in the Oxford area at 9.45am.

