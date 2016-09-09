Tinwald saleyards set to close after 138 years

Supplied Sheep wait their turn for the next round of bidding at the Tinwald Saleyards near Ashburton, which are due to close.

A 138-year run will end when the final bid is taken at the last livestock auction at Tinwald Saleyards near Ashburton in December.

Rural services company PGG Wrightson (PGW) will close the saleyards as livestock yardings have dwindled from changing farming trends in Mid Canterbury and urban encroachment has made meeting increasing compliance and health and safety standards difficult.

The just over five hectare site will be put up for sale and PGW says there will be no job losses as a result of the closure.

Farmers appear resigned that the saleyards were nearing their end of their life span as Mid Canterbury farming moved from sheep and beef to dairying, dairy support and other land uses such as small seed production.

PGW Mid-Canterbury livestock manager Greg Cook said the saleyards had played an important economic and social role in the wider community, but that had changed over the past 25 years.

The last auction would be the end of an era for the farming community, he said.

"In Mid Canterbury there has been a massive change in land use and the way that people farm and the [farming] landscape is changing virtually every day. The traditional sheep and beef farming has been pushed into the foothills and the gorges with the [move] to dairy and small seeds."

Cook, who has attended sales for 24 years at Tinwald, can recall in the early 1990s when there were two to three ewes fairs with full yardings, in-lamb ewe fairs and hogget sales. Now this is down to one ewe fair a year of two tooths and adults.

"In the Mid-Canterbury sheep and cattle heyday of the 1980s there were over 300,000 head of stock traded through the Tinwald Saleyards every year. It was a big social event every Tuesday with farmers, agents and buyers coming together to catch up for a yarn. That's changed a lot. Nowadays only a dozen or so people attend the weekly sale as the buying is often done through livestock agents rather than by farmers themselves."

Keeping the owners of surrounding industrial and rural properties happy was a "topical subject" because of urban sprawl around the saleyards, he said.

Cook said ewe owners mainly from arable properties would have other saleyard options such as Temuka and Canterbury Agricultural Park, in Christchurch, as well as online sales.

The closure of the saleyards had come as no surprise to farmers and clients because of the farming changes, he said.

Mt Arrowsmith Station owner Philip Wareing said it was inevitable that smaller saleyards around the country such as Tinwald would close.

"As a seller of sheep and cattle I am looking for the biggest gallery of buyers possible to keep prices up, and we are not getting that at the Tinwald sale any more. We do our lamb sale on farm now so there are other options."

Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury president Michael Salvesen said farmer reaction to the approaching saleyards closure would likely be mixed.

"Some people use the saleyards and some don't and some like their Tuesday chat, but numbers have been declining for a long time and it's an indication of changing times."

- Stuff