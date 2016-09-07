Dairy prices continue climb

World dairy prices continue to climb in GlobalDairyTrade auction

Whole milk powder leapt 18.9 per cent in the previous auction.
World dairy prices rose 7.7 per cent overnight following a huge rise in the previous GlobalDairyTrade auction.

The average price was US$2920 per metric tonne.

Federated Farmers dairy chairman Andrew Hoggard said after the previous auction that rises towards the US$3000 mark would definitively signal a higher payout for farmers.

N​ew Zealand's major export, whole milk powder (WMP), rose 3.7 per cent to an average price of US$2793 per tonne.

Skim milk powder rose 10 per cent to US$2224.

​There were 36,748 tonnes of product sold - 199 bidders participated, with 131 bidders winning their bid. 

