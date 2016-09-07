Dairy prices continue climb

World dairy prices continue to climb in GlobalDairyTrade auction
World dairy prices rose 7.7 per cent overnight following a huge rise in the previous GlobalDairyTrade auction.
The average price was US$2920 per metric tonne.
Federated Farmers dairy chairman Andrew Hoggard said after the previous auction that rises towards the US$3000 mark would definitively signal a higher payout for farmers.
New Zealand's major export, whole milk powder (WMP), rose 3.7 per cent to an average price of US$2793 per tonne.
READ MORE:
* 'Stunning' rise in dairy prices at auction
* Taranaki fairy farmers still wary as milk price goes up
Skim milk powder rose 10 per cent to US$2224.
There were 36,748 tonnes of product sold - 199 bidders participated, with 131 bidders winning their bid.
- Stuff
Comments