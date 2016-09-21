Dairy prices continue climb

Prices continue to climb but whole milk powder drops at GlobalDairyTrade auction

World dairy prices continue to climb, with a 1.7 per cent increase overnight in the GlobalDairyTrade auction.

The average price was US$2975 per metric tonne.

However, New Zealand's major export, whole milk powder (WMP), fell 0.2 per cent to an average price of US$2782 per tonne. It was the only product that saw a price drop.

The price increase was smaller than the three previous rises.
Skim milk powder rose three per cent to US$2293.

The overall price increase was significantly smaller than those of the past two auctions: 7.7 per cent a fortnight ago, and 12.7 per cent in mid-August.

There were 35,086 tonnes of product sold - 175 bidders participated, with 129 bidders winning their bid. 

 - Stuff

