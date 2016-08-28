Auckland real estate agent Steve Koerber sells same house five times

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz Real estate agent Steve Koerier has sold many houses on the same street he lives on including one $2 million property he's sold five times.

Few real estate agents dominate their patch as much as Steve Koerber​ - who swears by a trick he calls the "skip bin" test.

For the past 18 years the former navy warfare officer has been stamping his mark in the leafy Auckland suburb of Remuera, with an extraordinary dominance on one street in particular - Armadale Road - home to properties worth in excess of $4 million.

Koerber has completed 48 house sale transactions on Armadale Rd since he first started selling there in 1998 - including one property he's sold a staggering five times.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Ray White real estate agent Steve Koerber says he decided to focus on the southern side of Remuera Road because the more affluent northern side was too crowded.

The Ray White agent sold 39 Armadale Rd for $447,500 in 2001, $880,000 in 2006, $1.2m in 2007, $1.17m in 2010 and $2.31 most recently in April last year.

All up he estimates the run-down five-bedroom villa has brought in $150,000 or more in agent fees.

"The amount that comes to me is not quite that," Koerber said, referring to a cut taken by real estate companies he has worked for.

The most recent buyer of 39 Armadale Rd was a property investor who was most likely land banking the 885 square metre property, he said.

Koerber said it was the first time it had been sold to an investor during his association with the property.

Koerber believed it was a matter of time before the property was subdivided and the 1920s villa removed, to make way for three or four town houses.

There was another section on the street which he sold for $2.5m about 2011, which was subsequently subdivided into three town houses which would now individually sell for close to $3m each, he said.

During his time involved with 39 Armadale Rd very few changes had been made to the house, despite his postulating to buyers that it had "fantastic potential".

"It's very easy for me to show them through and show them the areas that I would change but no one's ever taken my advice.

"They've always just lived in the house and enjoyed it."

There are another four houses in Remuera Koerber has sold three times - two of which were Armadale Rd homes.

Koerber said he liked the area so much he bought his own place on Armadale Rd in 2013.

"I wish I'd done it years ago."

Koerber said he took a risk and bought a plaster town house built in 1999 which was a leaky building.

He invested more than $700,000 re-cladding and bringing it up to a modern standard and it now has an estimated value of $1.9m on homes.co.nz.

"It is difficult buying a house with problems. Banks don't like that."

REINZ spokesman Bryan Thomson said real estate agents tended to be location specialists, demographic specialists or a bit of both.

Koerber was a location specialist and was well known in Remuera, he said.

"He focuses on making sure he is an expert in the area," Thomson said.

Living and working in the area was also a huge advantage.

"If your offices are based in that area it makes sure you're very efficient with your time."

Selling the same property over and over again was not all that unusual for agents who had long and successful careers, he said.

"A huge volume of their business will be on repeat and referral customers."

Out of 658 real estate agents registered with homes.co.nz, Koerber held the top five spots for repeat house sales.

Koerber said when he first began focusing on his patch colleagues questioned why he was not targeting the more lucrative northern side of Remuera Rd with bigger, more expensive homes.

"I thought it's a bit crowded there so decided to specialise on the southern side."

Homes.co.nz sales records show the average Remuera sale price has more tripled since 2000 from $446,750 to slightly more than $1.5m.

While his knowledge of the area and his profile brought a lot of business Koerber conceded he was sometimes scooped by competing agents.

Whenever he saw another agent's sign on the street he compared it to being like a "weed that needed to be pulled".

Last month figures from homes.co.nz showed high numbers of Auckland property speculators were netting huge capital gains through buying and selling property in quick succession - a practise coined known as house flipping.

Between January 2015 and May this year 1427 Auckland homes sold twice, 99 sold three times and eight sold four times.

Koerber said while the market had slowed down slightly over recent months there was no shortage of investors looking at doing up properties for quick buck.

"Over the past two years there's been a lot people doing that and people seemingly making money off it."

When walking his beagle around the neighbourhood Koerber said he keeps a mental note of properties which have skip bins on site, then he makes a "skip bin list" on his office white board.

"I just ring and talk to everyone who has a skip bin because they're probably selling."

Koerber said he had sold more than 700 homes in his year career - about 80 per cent in Remuera and 70 per cent of those on the southern side.

- Stuff