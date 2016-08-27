'I was hacked'

Air NZ flight attendant say hacking led to photo, video leak

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand said it was investigating after the images went public.

The Air NZ flight attendant whose leaked Snapchat video led to an investigation by the airline says her account was hacked.

The 24-year-old Auckland woman says a former friend accessed her iCloud account without her permission, stealing the Snapchat video and photos.

The photos show a pilot posing with a blow-up doll inside an aircraft, while a Snapchat video shows a flight attendant moving through the cabin spitting water. The video is captioned: "Wish I could spit on passengers like this".

It was understood the images were shared to Facebook and Instagram before being leaked to media.

However, the woman at the centre of the saga has since contacted Stuff saying the images were taken from her private iCloud account without her knowledge or permission.

Once she realised her account had been hacked she said she contacted Apple before laying a formal complaint with Auckland Police.

The woman told Stuff police were looking into the matter.

When asked for confirmation a police spokesman said "we don't as a general rule confirm whether or not someone may or may not be under investigation". However if police had received information it would be assessed in line with normal policy, he said.

Meanwhile, the flight attendant has resigned from Air NZ.

A friend, speaking on behalf of the woman, said she was in a "vulnerable state" and made the decision to resign to protect herself and her identity.

The flight attendant's resignation comes after Air NZ strongly decried the images earlier in the week, saying it was "shocked and appalled".

Air NZ said the flight attendant and one of the two pilots involved had been stood down pending an investigation.

The other pilot had left the company prior to the images becoming public.

Air NZ refused to comment on the allegations that the woman's account was hacked.

It is understood the Snapchat video was recorded about four years ago and the pictures of the pilots were taken more than a year ago.

The woman alleges the images were taken from her iCloud account about three months ago when she used the former friend's laptop to charge her phone while she used the bathroom.

The flight attendant was "very distressed by the entire ordeal", he friend said.

It is understood she is seeking professional mental health support.

- Stuff