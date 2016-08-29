Solid Energy asset sale anticipated as coal prices rise
Rising coal prices after years of decline could help boost the sale of Solid Energy assets, which went up for sale last year.
There is interest from both local and international buyers, with some interested in buying all the state-owned enterprise's assets while others are looking only at Stockton Mine near Westport.
Coal prices have risen, generally, since February this year, piquing the interest of potential buyers that use coal for the steel industry, which is Stockton's specialty.
The Mayor of Buller is confident of a sale, but a Sydney analyst has doubts about the sustainability of rising prices.
