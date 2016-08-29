Solid Energy asset sale anticipated as coal prices rise

SARAH-JANE O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ Solid Energy entered voluntary administration in August 2015.

Rising coal prices after years of decline could help boost the sale of Solid Energy assets, which went up for sale last year.

There is interest from both local and international buyers, with some interested in buying all the state-owned enterprise's assets while others are looking only at Stockton Mine near Westport.

Coal prices have risen, generally, since February this year, piquing the interest of potential buyers that use coal for the steel industry, which is Stockton's specialty.

MORNING REPORT/Radio New Zealand The coal industry on the West Coast is warming up again, after years of falling prices.

The Mayor of Buller is confident of a sale, but a Sydney analyst has doubts about the sustainability of rising prices.

SARAH-JANE O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ Solid Energy's coal-handling facility at Ngakawau, north of Westport, which services Stockton Mine.

