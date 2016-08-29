NZ King Salmon plans IPO

NZ King Salmon plans to go fishing for $180 million, list on NZ and Australian stock exchanges

SUPPLIED New Zealand King Salmon has been selling salmon for 30 years.

New Zealand King Salmon plans to raise $180 million through an initial public offer (IPO) and dual list on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges.

Money raised will be used to repay debt, fund investment and working capital, and to allow existing shareholders to cash in on some or all of their investment.

New Zealand King Salmon has been growing and selling salmon for more than 30 years and is the world's largest producer of king salmon.

It owns three brands: Ora King, Regal and Southern Ocean and operations include breeding, growing, harvesting and processing.

Majority shareholder Oregon Group first invested in New Zealand King Salmon 20 years ago and will retain a significant stake in the company.

New Zealand King Salmon Chairman John Ryder said the company sold products in North America, Australia, Japan and other parts of Asia, and Europe.

"By investing in New Zealand King Salmon, Kiwis will have the opportunity to share in our future as we continue to expand to satisfy growing international demand," Ryder said.

The company owns and operates eight sea farms in the Marlborough Sounds, including three new farms consented in 2014 with a 35-year term.

The new farms are expected to eventually double annual production to 12,000 tonnes.

In the year to June 30 New Zealand King Salmon earned $114.1m in revenue.

For the 2017 financial year, it was expecting to issue $5m in dividends and $5.6m in 2018.

A priority offer was intended for eligible residents in the Marlborough and Nelson Bays regions.

- Stuff