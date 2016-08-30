'100% Pure' rep at risk

'100% Pure' reputation could take another hit after Havelock North water fail

SIMON HENDERY/FAIRFAX NZ The site of a Havelock North water bore that was closed after three instances of bacterial contamination.

While Chinese-backed companies sell clean Hawke's Bay water to Asia, thousands of people in Havelock North have fallen ill from contaminated water.

The irony is not lost on locals, many of who opposed the bottled water enterprises in the first place.

Now the reputation of the industry could be at risk, with Chinese media and consumers picking up on the story.

The outbreak resulted in thousands of people falling ill with dozens hospitalised. The deaths of two elderly people who were found to have contracted campylobacter were also linked to the contamination.

Experts say New Zealand's "100 per cent Pure" reputation could take another hit thanks to the contamination, with the growing bottled water industry likely to be impacted.

iStock The irony's not lost on locals - They've fallen ill from contaminated drinking water while clean, bottled water is being shipped off overseas.

The major bottling companies in the area - New Miracle Water, which has links to New Zealand New Water Limited, and One Pure International Group - both have Chinese backers and export the water to China.

Chinese search engine Baidu now shows more than 100 reports on the Havelock North contamination, including local media reports of the outbreak.

A Reuters article, picked up by Chinese media, says "New Zealand touts its clean, green image abroad under a '100 per cent Pure' campaign to attract tourists, as well as to highlight its food and water safety as a hallmark of its premium export products".

TVNZ While clean water is being sold to China at a premium, Kiwis have become sick from contaminated water.

Massey University marketing associate professor Henry Chung said the incident had the potential to do "significant" damage to the water exporting industry.

Importers and host markets will be wanting strong proof that the imported water was safe to drink, he said.

"[The contamination] only refreshes consumers' memory to the incidents we had before (e.coli et al). We need to handle this accident promptly and properly as Hasting area is our most important horticultural and agricultural production area."

SUPPLIED This shows the location of the bores that provide water for Havelock North (bore 3 has not been used since last year). The sunbursts show sites where the HB Regional Council has found significant loads of e.coli in surface water.

The setback comes after Miracle Water's first shipment was rejected by China late last year.

The company said on arrival in China the water, which is drawn from the Heretaunga Plains, was found to contain nitrite levels too high for the local market and was sent home.

And while this outbreak has been confined to the hawke's Bay area, bottled water companies across the country may feel the impacts. Something that the industry can't afford with plans to take 1.4 billion litres of artisan water each year from the Canterbury plains.

Otago University public health professor Michael Baker said the contamination could have an effect on the fledgling bottled water business in New Zealand.

However, the incident provided a good opportunity to have a construction discussion and in-depth investigation into why this happened, how we can improve systems and how we can stop it happening again.

Chung said linking the incident to dairy farming could also have a negative reputational impact on exporting.

Those close to the investigation said it was likely an issue with the bore, rather than an issue caused by dairy cows.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council resource management group manager Iain Maxwell said investigations showed there was no widespread faecal contamination of the aquifer beneath the bores, yet the bores continued to show results indicating the presence of e.coli, indicating there had been contaminated surface water or shallow ground water getting into the bores.

However, dairy farming intensification has been a hotly debated topic in the area and had come to the surface by the latest outbreak.

New Zealand has one of the worst rates of water contamination in the developed world and dairy farming intensification critics say the industry was not worth the environmental and health damage it was doing.

While this was the country's worst campylobacter outbreak, it wasn't the first. Other outbreaks, mostly in the Canterbury region, have also seen people fall ill with vomiting and diarrhoea.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman said it's still too early to categorically confirm how the water supply was contaminated.

However, there had been no impacts to trade in primary industries as a result of the incident, he said.

MPI was working with other agencies including the Ministry of Health in response to the gastro outbreak.

Local and regional councils had the responsibility for managing water supplies, while MPI was working to ensure businesses are taking appropriate action to ensure food safety.

"New Zealand has a long standing reputation for producing high quality safe and suitable food," he said.

