Storage unit treasures

Storage Wars: The billion-dollar business based on junk

PETER RAE / FAIRFAX NZ Penrith Auctions both sells and buys the contents of storage units, when the buyer has defaulted. Auctioneer Arron Caller holds a 1950s Golden Fleece petrol station sign.

Very often it's trash. But this time the "delinquent" storage unit contained a $37,000 stash worthy of a big reveal on the television reality show Storage Wars.

"Lo and behold, there was a safe with five exquisite watches," said Jason Lee*, the owner of Penrith City Auctions in Sydney, Australia.



Lee spotted the locked safe after buying the entire contents of the unit sight unseen.

The owner, Lee was told, had defaulted because he had been deported for overstaying his visa.

PETER RAE / FAIRFAX NZ You never know what you are going to find in a delinquent storage unit.

Each watch was worth $A7500 ($NZ7800).

Another unit he bought contained the stock of a sex shop including thousands of "devices" in different colours, shapes and sizes.

As overall demand for storage has gone up, so too have complaints about unfair pricing and the seizure of goods for non-payment.

The number of unpaid storage units for auction on GraysOnline, for instance, has increased by 50 per cent, with around 50 "delinquent" auctioned each week.

Bidding on units starts at $9, but can reach the thousands, driven by Storage Wars' inspired buyers who are looking for treasure.



According to a report this month by IBISWorld, a research company, the storage industry's 692 players generate $1 billion in revenue, resulting in profits of around 20 per cent.

As rents and property prices go up, consumers are finding their stuff no longer fits in the smaller dwellings. E-commerce has also created a need for more storage for small online businesses, often operated at home.

Occasionally Lee will find himself bidding against a frantic owner, who wants to recover the contents of their seized unit. "You can tell when they bid, a storage unit worth only $A500 (and the owner) will bid $A2000."

Auction houses like Lee's are also contracted by local storage companies to sell and clear out the contents of delinquent units from Sydney sites.

NSW Fair Trading has received 24 complaints this year, mostly relating to fees, charges and loss and damage of property. Three concerned the seizure or sale of storage unit contents.

IT consultant Laszlo Molnar complained about unfair pricing on ProductReview.com.au about National Storage's policy of increasing prices every nine months on the unit he rented to store furniture for his daughter.

"Every nine months I got an increase of between 12 and 18 per cent. And when I asked National Storage, they said it was their policy to do a rental increase. It was above any rate of inflation or CPI."

When the price of the 1.8 metre square storage unit in Melbourne, which he originally rented for $A105 a month, was about to hit $A150, he decided that was enough and moved out. He said the manager of his storage centre had written to him that the price increases were company policy, handed down from head office.

A spokeswoman for National Storage told Fairfax Media that price increases were determined on a supply and demand basis, akin to hotel or airline industry pricing. Different centres have different pricing structures, she said.

Lee said he was increasingly competing against consumers who have watched the American television show Storage Wars and believe that they will find a jackpot by bidding on a delinquent unit on GraysOnline.

"They've watched the TV show, and believe they will buy a unit or two at auction and hit the jackpot by finding a five carat diamond ring. But you've got more luck (of getting rich) on the blackjack table," said Lee. His auction house specialises in selling deceased estates and unsold units.

Mostly Lee finds "decrepit old stuff" in amongst the abandoned household goods, motorbikes, hi-fi units and suitcases.

GraysOnline advertised a unit this week where the highlight was a DVD of the 1989 Julia Robert' movie, Steel Magnolias.

National Storage's spokeswoman said before the delinquent unit went to auction, the goods are catalogued and lodged with GraysOnline for sale. "Items are detailed and we don't sell units as unseen lots as they do on Storage Wars."

The company didn't sell personal items (eg documents) and these are held for collection by the customer.

"We are not obliged to do this but feel this is the right thing to do in these circumstances," she said.

