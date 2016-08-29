Fraud charges against agent

Agent who 'flipped' house facing fraud charges

GRAHAME COX/FAIRFAX NZ Former real estate agent Aaron Hughes is facing more charges.

The Real Estate Agents Authority has laid fraud and unlicensed trading charges against Auckland agent Aaron Hughes.

Last month the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal stripped Hughes of his real estate agents' licence on two misconduct charges relating to the rapid on-selling of properties, a practice known as "flipping".

The new charges were the result of an "extensive investigation" of Hughes' activities, the REAA said.

The fraud charges involved two other properties, one a Mt Wellington property which Hughes bought through his company for $530,000, while acting as an agent for the vendors.

He allegedly did not disclose to the vendors that he had obtained a valuation for the property of $1.2 million and three months later, on-sold the property for $1,255,000 "causing the vendors to suffer loss".

The second charge alleges that Hughes, while acting as agent for the vendor of a Mangere Bridge property, did not disclose to the seller that he had a valuation for the property of $720,000.

He again bought the property through his company for $590,000 and still owns it.

Hughes also faces a charge of unlicensed trading for carrying out real estate agency work without a licence, in relation to three properties, after he had voluntarily surrendered his real estate salesperson's licence in April.

The first of the charges are expected to be heard later next month in the Auckland District Court.

REAA chief executive Kevin-Lampen Smith said buying and selling of property was "a big deal, both financially and emotionally.

"New Zealand's consumers should be able to trust that the person they are dealing with is licensed, will treat them fairly and that they are playing by the rules."

In the earlier case, Hughes, a former Barfoot & Thompson Papatoetoe salesperson, admitted he had failed to get the best price possible for the vendors of two Papatoetoe properties.

One was on-sold the same day for 15 per cent more, which the authority said "brought the industry into disrepute".

The other changed hands again a few days later. Hughes was charged with failing to get the best price, not providing an adequate appraisal, or advising vendors of the disadvantages of not fully exposing the property to market before accepting an offer.

Attempts to reach Hughes for comment have been unsuccessful.

- Stuff