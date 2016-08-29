Warning for iPhone users

Update your iPhone to avoid major security flaw, users told

MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS Apple was warned and fixed the flaw with an update to iOS, version 9.3.5.

If you have an iPhone, you need to update iOS now.

Security firm Lookout announced on Thursday that it has discovered a major security flaw that exploits iOS and can give a third party complete control over your iPhone.

According to Lookout, the attack was created by Israel-based NSO Group, and it works when the attacker sends a link to the victim's iPhone via a text message.

If the victim clicks the link, the attacker can access nearly everything on the iPhone from call logs to emails.

Lookout warned Apple about the exploit before going public with it, and Apple fixed the flaw with an update to iOS, version 9.3.5, that was released on Thursday.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

"We were made aware of this vulnerability and immediately fixed it with iOS 9.3.5," an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider.

"We advise all of our customers to always download the latest version of iOS to protect themselves against potential security exploits."

- BusinessInsider.com.au