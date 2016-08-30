MediaWorks picks new chairman

Jack Matthews appointed MediaWorks chairman

HAANA HOWARD/FAIRFAX NZ Jack Matthews spearheaded the Saturn cable network in New Zealand and went on to take a top role at publisher Fairfax in Australia, before his appointment as MediaWorks chairman.

TV3 owner MediaWorks has appointed media and telecommunications industry veteran Jack Matthews as its new chairman.

Matthews will be best known to many New Zealanders as the architect of the Saturn cable networks in Wellington and Christchurch that now form part of Vodafone NZ's broadband and "triple play" networks.

He was already on MediaWorks' board and will replace current chairman Rod McGeoch, who will step down at the end of September after an eventful three-year ride steering the television and radio firm, which is now owned by United States private equity firm Oaktree.

Matthews said in a statement that he was looking forward to working with "a strong board, management team and, most importantly, a committed and passionate staff".

He is also a director of Crown-owned ultrafast broadband investment vehicle Crown Fibre Holdings, Education Ministry spin-off Network For Learning, Trilogy International and advertising company APN Outdoor.

- Stuff