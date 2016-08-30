P2P lending row widens

LendMe sympathises with Harmoney but says not in same boat

KANGSHUTTERS/123RF A licencing regime was set up for peer-to-peer lending in 2014 but government regulators have yet to figure out how all laws apply.

Peer-to-peer lending service LendMe says it sympathises with Harmoney over a lawsuit filed by the Commerce Commission though it doesn't believe the whole industry is under threat.

Harmoney, which is part-owned by Trade Me and Heartland Bank, has syndicated $300m of unsecured loans through its website which acts as matchmaker between borrowers and lenders.

But the commission has filed civil proceedings at Auckland High Court, asking it to rule whether fees charged by Harmoney to borrowers fall under the auspices of the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

Harmoney chief executive Neil Roberts said on Monday that an unfavourable ruling could "spell the end of the industry in its current form".

That was because Harmoney would then not be allowed to do more than cover its direct costs from borrowers for personal loans syndicated through its online platform.

A commission spokesman noted Harmoney would continue to be able to earn a margin from lenders who advanced money through its website, which those lenders could recuperate through interest payments.

LendMe chief executive Marcus Morrison said it was in a different position to Harmoney as all but one of the $3m of loans it had facilitated were to trusts and small businesses, to which the CCCFA did not apply.

He also believed LendMe was in a different position as it didn't make the drawdown of loans contingent on borrowers' fee payments, though he agreed that distinction was "notional" given the payment of those fees was not voluntary.

Morrison said he sympathised with Harmoney, however. "They are providing a service and they feel they should be able to earn something for that. Harmoney has obviously fulfilled a strong need otherwise they wouldn't have been able to do this level of lending.

"It is good for P2P if they are able to continue operating in some way close to what they are doing," he said.

The commission is separately prosecuting Harmoney under the Fair Trading Act over letters it sent out to borrowers claiming they had been "preapproved" for personal loans.

Another disagreement between Harmoney and competition watchdog opened up after the commission denied a claim by Harmoney that the company had circulated copies of its proposed fee structure to the commission prior to it being granted a P2P lending licence by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in 2014.

"At no time did Harmoney disclose or consult with us about its fee structure before it launched," a commission spokesman said.

Though Harmoney would have disclosed that information to the FMA, that authority "didn't have any involvement with the CCCFA", he said.

Some people who have lent money through Harmoney complained on Stuff that it had had virtually no loans awaiting fulfillment in recent days, meaning they had funds sitting idle on call that they were unable to invest.

Harmoney responded through a spokesman that investors' appetite to lend money through Harmoney had grown at a faster pace than borrowers' willingness to take out loans, even though the latter had doubled.

"100 per cent growth in lending volume isn't enough to keep up with demand from our retail lenders."

Harmoney was working hard to bring additional investment opportunities to the market and there would be further information about that "in the coming few weeks", the company said.

