ROBERT GALBRAITH/REUTERS Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company would appeal the decision that would see Apple paying billions of euro in unpaid back taxes to Ireland.

Apple could just be the first of 700 or 800 companies slapped with big tax bills by the European Union under "state aid" rules, an Australian tax expert says.

But the EU's decision to charge Apple €13 billion (NZ$20 billion) in back taxes and interest did not mean extra tax might also be due from multinationals in New Zealand, Sydney-based KPMG tax partner Grant Wardell-Johnson said. That was because those companies generally had few operations here to tax.

A three-year investigation by the European Competition Commission found Ireland had granted lavish tax breaks to Apple over several years, to the extent that its effective corporate tax rate on its European profits dropped from 1 per cent in 2003 to just 0.0005 per cent in 2014.

RNZ The world's most profitable company, Apple, has been ordered to pay NZ$20 billion in unpaid taxes to Ireland.

Companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, Starbucks and Pfizer are reported to have routed billions of dollars of profits to Caribbean tax havens using the Irish tax loophole, which exploits the fact that companies can be registered in Ireland but not deemed resident in the country for tax purposes.

Ireland began using its tax laws to persuade multinationals to base manufacturing and other operations in the country in the 1970s, in a policy that was designed to combat its low levels of economic growth and the depopulation that had blighted the country since the 1840s' potato famine.

The combined population of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, at 6.4 million, remains below that recorded in the island's 1841 census of just under 8.2 million.

Wardell-Johnson said a few hundred companies in Ireland might be impacted by the EU action, along with hundreds more that based operations in Belgium, Luxembourg and Holland.

The EU had used three lines of text in the 2009 Lisbon agreement, which provides the constitutional basis for the union, to overrule "a substantial body of national and international tax law", Wardell-Johnson said. "The state-aid cases are the one of the most remarkable things to happen in tax ever."

However, he believed "very few Australian and New Zealand companies" would be affected.

Prime Minister John Key said it was unclear what New Zealand could learn from the EU ruling, although officials would look closely at the decision.

"Every country's tax rules are different: Apple would be probably a much more significant multinational in Ireland than they are in New Zealand."

Key believed Apple was "probably paying their fair share of tax" in New Zealand based on current rules, but the issue was profit-shifting between different countries.

The question is whether the mismatch of all these rules is something these multinationals can arbitrage, and if they are, we would say on balance that's not fair even if it's legal," he said.

Angst over multinational tax rorts has been bubbling in New Zealand for several years, aided by a Dominion Post report in 2010 that Google New Zealand expected to pay just $7726 tax in respect of its previous financial year, less than the average teacher or construction worker.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is in the middle of an unprecedented drive, called the Beps initiative, to put a stop to "double-non taxation" of the sort most commonly exploited by technology firms.

New Zealand would continue to work with the OECD's international working group to "hold hands" on the joint approach to tax reform, but would also consider unilateral action if it would make a difference, Key said.

"We expect a New Zealand company to pay its fair share of tax, we expect a New Zealand citizen to pay their fair share of tax, should we expect a multinational to play by different rules?"

Apple pays more tax in New Zealand than many comparable companies, having paid $8.9 million tax in the year to September 2015 on its pre-tax profit of $26.6m, which was achieved on sales of $732m.

Some other large technology firms book all their sales through overseas offices and only pay their local subsidiaries a fee to just cover their local expenses in providing them with marketing support.

Facebook paid just $43,000 tax in New Zealand, according to its most recent financial statements filed with the Companies Office.

Its tax was about the same amount as a mid-range doctor or lawyer would have paid.

Google New Zealand recorded tax of just over $233,000 in its latest filing. It also has almost no operations here and bills local customers for advertising services from Singapore.

It has been suggested that if the global tax loopholes were closed, multinationals would be likely to distribute their activities more evenly around the world, which could mean they based more activities and paid more tax in New Zealand.

