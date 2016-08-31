Not such taxing times for Apple, Facebook, Google in NZ

ROBERT GALBRAITH/REUTERS Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company would appeal the decision that would see Apple paying billions of euro in unpaid back taxes to Ireland.

Tech giant Apple has been slapped with a €13 billion (NZ$20.08 billion) bill for unpaid back taxes, plus interest, to Ireland, but its tax situation in New Zealand may be far less costly.

A three-year investigation by the European Competition Commission found Ireland had granted lavish tax breaks to Apple over several years, to the extent that its effective corporate tax rate on its European profits dropped from 1 per cent in 2003 to 0.0005 per cent in 2014.

Companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, Starbucks and Pfizer are reported to have routed billions of dollars of profits to Caribbean tax havens using the Irish tax loophole, which exploits the fact that companies can be registered in Ireland but not deemed resident in the country for tax purposes.

RNZ The world's most profitable company Apple has been ordered to pay 20 billion New Zealand dollars in unpaid taxes to Ireland.

Many technology multinationals do exploit differences between countries' tax laws and route billions of dollars of profit to tax havens.

In New Zealand there appears to be significantly fewer signs of cheating because of the lack of operations here; Apple stores are noticeably absent on our shores.

However, Apple made $17.7m profit in New Zealand in the financial year ending September 2015, with a tax bill of just $8.9m.

Oddly, as John Campbell pointed out, the company's 2014 returns showed it seemed to be spending 97 per cent of its revenue on costs of sale in New Zealand, despite the fact they operate no stores here.

Facebook paid just $43,000 tax in New Zealand in 2014, according to financial statements filed with the Companies Office.

It reported its New Zealand income rose 41 per cent to $1.2m for the 2014 calendar year, but substantial expenses meant the company was able to claim a loss.

Its tax was about the same amount as a mid-range doctor or lawyer would have paid.

Angst over multinational tax rorts has been bubbling in New Zealand for several years, aided by a Dominion Post report in 2010 that Google New Zealand expected to pay just $7726 tax in respect of its previous financial year, less than the average teacher or construction worker.

