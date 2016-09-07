How they make it: chaning the Sky Tower's colour configuration

Chris McKeen The Sky Tower will light up blue throughout September for prostate cancer awareness month.

Whether marking an international disaster or celebrating gay pride - the changing colours of Auckland's Sky Tower gets people talking.

Last week the landmark building was lit blue for the prostate cancer foundation's national awareness campaign "blue September".

The colour configuration is one many different lighting set ups booked into the Sky Tower's busy schedule.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ The Sky Tower's 48 base lights need to be changed when the entire structure changes colour.

Colour combinations could last for as little as one day or as long as a month.

Usually the Sky Tower's colour combinations are planned months in advance but sometimes it is changed at short notice to mark major international events for example it was lit the colours of the Filipino flag for Typhoon Haiyan and the French tricolour for the 2015 Paris attacks.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ The 1000 watt bulbs could last more than five years and cost about $80 to replace.

The public are welcome to make a formal request to have the Sky Tower lit in support of a special cause or event.

SkyCity senior rigging and grounds supervisor Paul Novella, who has been involved with the lighting at SkyCity for more than nine years, said for short notice jobs only the LED lighting on the top section was changed.

This could be done in about five minutes using computer software.

But changing the colour of the entire tower was a much more involved process, taking up to three hours.

A full colour change required 48 lights to be changed on four separate light stacks at the base of the tower.

Different colour bulbs are installed and coloured silicon sheets cut and placed over the lamps.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ SkyCity's rigging team change the Sky Tower lights to blue for prostate cancer awareness week.

The base lights use 1000 watt energy saving light bulbs, which cost about $80 each and illuminate the tower's shaft and pod section.

The top section and antenna mast are lit by 25 LED lights staggered in five bands over the length of the mast.

The lights are programmed to switch on at sunset and off at sunrise and will soon be adjusted for daylight savings.

The LED lighting can produce all sorts of colour configurations, one of the most popular being a rainbow for gay pride, he said.

"When we did it the first time there was nothing but rave reviews," Novella said.

"It really does highlight the tower and give a good presence over the city when it's lit in that colour."

Candy stripes were also possible but required planning and time to set up. For Anzac Day a poppy is projected onto the side of the tower.

"There's a hell of a lot we can do with it."

Novella said his favourite Sky Tower colour was pink for breast cancer awareness because it highlighted the tower from further away. His favourite vantage point to view the tower is Devonport.

There are five workers in the lighting team and being comfortable at heights is a necessity for the job.

"You need to have a pretty good head on your shoulders."

During the 2011 Rugby World Cup the tower's colour changed on a daily basis depending on which nations were playing.

For the finals the tower lit the colour of whichever team was in the lead, which was the All Blacks more often than not.

"The tower stayed black for most of the night."

SkyCity has lit the Sky Tower for numerous events:

* ANZAC Day

* Christmas

* New year's Eve

* Chinese New Year

* Matariki

* St Patrick's Day

* Valentine's Day

* Prostate cancer foundation's "blue September"

* Breast cancer awareness month

* Kidz First Children's Hospital

* Breakers, Blues and Warriors first games and/or finals

* Red Nose Day

* Earth Hour

* Cure Kids

* World Vision - 40 hour famine

