Secret life of a Subway manager

Subway manager's job at risk after spilling the beans on company's inner workings

HAANA HOWARD What happens when a franchise worker lets the public in on its secrets?

A Subway staffer in the UK could lose his job after telling the public the good and bad about the popular fast-food operators' food.

Subway has been left embarrassed by an anonymous poster, claiming to be a shift manager for a Subway franchise, who went on social media site Reddit and invited users to ask him questions.

According to a Daily Mail article, he - or she - revealed that the chicken "stinks" as it came out of its packaging and advised fans to avoid certain chicken sandwiches.

supplied The worker also gave advice such as how to get the best value "sub" for money.

After stressing his opinions were his and not the company's, he happily answered questions on a range of subjects including which was the freshest filling.

The answer was steak, and he urged users to avoid teriyaki and chipotle chicken subs.

"Chicken is given a two-day shelf life, once in the counter. However, these two [sandwiches] bypass this and get four days, and can get a little stinky."

Generally the writer upheld Subway's commitment to fresh food, saying "Subway (at least my Subway) is very strict on quality control and dates".

Other times he gave readers tips such as the best value sub deals, and reminded them about Subway's cheaper prices after the post-dinner rush.

The anonymous manager even had some advice about what to order if customers wanted a longer sandwich.

Subway was working to ensure its foot-long rolls were the full foot but the bread suffered minor shrinkage in the baking process, he said. Flatbread rolls were 14 inches long.

Whether the worker was well-meaning or not, he could well find himself in hot water if his identify is revealed.

Peter Cullen, a New Zealand employment law expert, said employees who went on the Internet and "bagged the company" were putting their jobs on the line.

The comments about the chicken, especially, could bring the company into disrepute, and stressing one's opinions were their own did not override a worker's obligations to their bosses.

"If you're an employee of a company you've got an obligation to behave in a way that promotes trust and confidence, you've got an obligation of fidelty to your employer, and you've got an obligation not to bring the employer into disrepute publically."

Companies faced a real challenge preserving their reputations in the internet age, Cullen said.

But there had been cases of giant corporates joining in the conversation and putting their views across rather than shutting it down.

The recent case of Air New Zealand staff making private videos ridiculing their jobs were also a good case of employees putting their employment at risk, he said.

