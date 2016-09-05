Homeless 'blind spot'

Data project expected to throw up big ideas on tackling homelessness

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ "How can you possibly define an intervention on a person when you don't have the whole picture?" says Dame Diane Robertson.

Tenants could be given more legal protection if the houses they lived in were sold, as an upshot of a government research project into homelessness.

Landlords could also be provided with assurances that struggling tenants would be able to pay their rent, Dame Diane Robertson has speculated.

Dame Diane headed Auckland City Mission before taking a new role last year as chairwoman of the Government's Data Futures Partnership, which was established with $1 million of annual funding to encourage the public and private sectors to make better use of data.

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Dame Dane Robertson believes it may make sense to give private landlords more confidence that rents will be paid.

Agencies were largely in the dark preventing homelessness because they didn't know people's housing histories or how much debt they owed, Dame Diane said.

READ MORE:

* Government wants to win public trust to use personal data

* Dame Diane Robertson starts new mission

* Big Data is watching you

* The complex paths to homelessness

* Many are one step away from homelessness

Tackling the blind spots will be two of the priorities for the partnership.

One of the projects it is funding will pull together information from the Social Development Ministry (MSD), Housing NZ, the Justice Ministry, non-government agencies and potentially credit ratings agencies, to get a better understanding of homelessness.

That data will include people's housing histories and the social services they had been provided with.

Accessing people's credit ratings would be "a new thing" for government agencies, Dame Diane admitted.

But she said understanding people's debts could be important when it came to tackling social issues.

"Nobody knows how much debt people have got. We don't know people's levels of debt to MSD, or to Housing NZ let alone to external lenders.

"We have got an increasing number of families living in cars but we don't know if they are former Housing NZ clients or have lost commercial rentals – how many houses have they been in and what is the average length of a tenancy?

"How can you possibly define an intervention on a person when you don't have the whole picture? That is what we need to move to."

Dame Diane speculated the data might support the idea of social services providing "some confidence" to private landlords that tenants were not going to default on their rent.

That could involve providing "tenancy sustainment courses" to renters who would then get someone who was able to vouch for them, she said.

"We might have to think about longer tenancies for people. I suspect a number of people are evicted because their houses are being sold, go from house to house, and the increasing costs of doing that push them towards becoming homeless."

Dame Diane said if that was proved, it could provide support for a policy of longer tenancies and "more security of tenure for people in the private system".

Housing disruption had huge implications for children and health practices, she said.

Another Data Futures project, yet to be finally approved, may seek fresh insights into domestic violence. Finance Bill English said last year that was an area where the public service appeared to be having "no impact at all" despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars on programmes to tackle the issue.

A survey commissioned by the partnership into people's attitudes to data-sharing indicated most people thought "government data was all shared anyway", even though there was a "whole culture of not sharing data", Dame Diane said.

Early efforts by the Treasury's social investment unit to make better use of data and analytics have been criticised for doing little more than confirming common-sense correlations between social ills.

Dame Diane wouldn't comment but agreed it was "early days" for government number-crunchers.

The partnership's projects provided the opportunity to look at data differently, she said. "We are not looking for the predictable. We are looking at thinking about about solutions that maybe haven't been thought of before."

CARE TO SHARE?

- 69 per cent of Kiwis are willing to share personal information as long as they can opt out if they choose

- 40 per cent are unsure whether the benefits outweigh the risks

- young people are more willing to share data than older people

- polling suggests 66 per cent have "low trust" in major social networking services

- 65 per cent trust health service providers to use their data appropriately.

Source: UMR poll of 500 New Zealanders carried out for the Data Futures Partnership.

- Stuff