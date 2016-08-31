Smiggle v Cotton On

Just Group director accuses Cotton On of trying to steal its Smiggle expansion plans

ADAM MCLEAN Just Group director Terry McCarthy says he thinks Smiggle's rival, Cotton On's chain Typo, has "used Smiggle as a blueprint."

It's pencils at ten paces at the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia, as the owner of the popular schoolkids stationary brand Smiggle, billionaire rag trader Solomon Lew's Just Group, fights to stop the company's chief financial officer Nicole Peck defecting to rival Cotton On.

While both Just Group, which also owns the Just Jeans, Dotti and Peter Alexander brands, and Cotton On are best known for their apparel, it is Peck's alleged knowledge of Just Group's plans to ramp up its roll-out of the beloved stationery chain in the United Kingdom that is a key part of the stoush.

Just Group, which is owned byn Lew's listed group Premier Investments, already has 42 stores in the UK and plans to add 28 more in the coming years. In late 2015, Cotton On announced it was also entering the UK market.

PAT SCALA Premier Investments' CEO Mark McInnes (left) and chair Solly Lew went on a fact-finding mission to the UK to prepare Smiggle's launch in that market.

Premier Investments and Just Group director Terry McCarthy told the court Peck attended meetings where details of a fact-finding mission for the Smiggle brand in the UK by Lew, McCarthy and chief executive Mark McInnes were discussed. Peck did not attend the fact-finding mission, the court heard.

He said these sorts of fact-finding missions were crucial to ensuring rolling out stores overseas was not a disaster.

"You can make many mistakes going into a new market. Sure there is public knowledge but this is proprietary experience," McCarthy, a former managing director of Myer Grace Bros and Kmart Australia and New Zealand, told the court.

The company had gathered "very good knowledge" about a UK shopping centre and the potential shoppers in the surrounding area where they were planning to launch a new Smiggle store, McCarthy told the court.

McCarthy also told the court there was direct competition between the Smiggle and Typo chains, and he believed Peck could help the Typo brand develop a kids range just like that of Smiggle.

The executive conceded it was likely Cotton On already had it own plans to expand given Typo was already an international brand. But, he said: "I don't know if the ground work they've done is as good as the ground work we have done."

"I think they've used Smiggle as a blueprint," McCarthy said.

Just Group launched legal action against Peck after she left the company in May and shortly thereafter became the finance chief of Cotton On group.

The legal action has pitted the two retailers against each other, highlighting the fiercely competitive market for top executives in the retail sector.

Peck was restrained from working for 50 different companies as per her contract with Just Group.

On Monday, Justice Michael McDonald said the non-compete clause was so broad that it would arguably "prevent Ms Peck from working in the coal mining industry" given Wesfarmers - another competitor - owns coal mines.

McInnes is expected to give evidence on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial continues.

- Sydney Morning Herald