It's still a seller's market

Regional property prices hit all-time highs

Sellers are still reaping the benefits of a market that continues to experience declining levels of houses for sale.

Figures from Realestate.co.nz show that, with the exception of Auckland, housing stock has steadily decreased, even more than normal during winter.

The national average asking price rose 4 per cent last month to $593,023.

Auckland is the only region that experienced a lift in housing stock compared to the same time last year, but demand was weaker than the rest of the country.

Fewer houses and more demand meant a lift in asking price, especially in the Coromandel, where there were 141 new listings and an average $636,297 asking price.

Realestate.co.nz chief executive Brendon Skipper said this was up 7.2 per cent from the previous month and was an all-time high.

"Nationally, it means that if no new listings were to come to market, all the existing properties in New Zealand would be sold in 14 weeks."

Other areas that hit all-time highs in August were Canterbury, Nelson and bays, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Auckland.

"The market data we draw from realestate.co.nz shows that the average Auckland asking price for all residential property types was $907,986 in August, which is yet another record, but still has some way to go before hitting the $1 million mark," Skipper said.

Areas that experienced a decrease in asking price included Gisborne, Marlborough and Otago.

