Fly Buys or Airpoints?

Fly Buys has 2.5 million customers but its relationship with Airpoints has come to its "natural end".



Fly Buys and Air New Zealand Airpoints can flap their wings all they want but people should never shop based on loyalty schemes, Consumer NZ says.

The reason is simple: they are not that good.

Loyalty New Zealand, which managed Fly Buys, and Air New Zealand said on Thursday the companies had decided to focus on their own loyalty programmes, in a bid to offer something new to customers.

SUPPLIED Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says people should shop on price, not loyalty.

Airpoints Dollars would no longer be earned through Fly Buys retailers, as of October 17, ending a relationship which began in 2010.

Fly Buys quickly touted major innovations were coming, which included more travel options, while Air NZ boasted it had added another three business partners, on top of 29 other businesses which joined Airpoints in the last two years.

JOHN ANTHONY/FAIRFAX NZ Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says Airpoints members have taken off to reach 2.2 million over the last year.

But Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said none of the loyalty schemes offered brilliant rewards, so the changes would have little impact on consumers.

Loyalty scheme rewards could never match discounted prices, she said.

"You shouldn't shop based on the loyalty schemes because they are not that good.

"They're trying to get their scheme to stand out from the crowd, but actually from a consumer perspective, unless you're a massive spender, you should really be shopping on price."

Chetwin said it was getting harder for businesses to attract customers through loyalty schemes, because so many were being offered.

Consumer NZ's most recent look at the schemes found, in one instance, spending about $25,000 on a credit card over two years would barely get you a flight to Sydney.

Stuff commentor "LouisPa" said businesses should focus on the best service and price, instead of reward schemes.

"I get more and more annoyed with reward schemes and now only use those that give me an instant discount."

Another, Michael Rushton, said he only used Fly Buys for the Airpoints scheme, and would stop using his card now.

Loyalty New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said Fly Buys would launch a new travel offering to give members more choice.

This meant being able to earn and spend points on all types of travel, including Air New Zealand, while bringing back other options as well.

"Any seat on any airline is our goal."

England-Hall said Fly Buys and Airpoints were different propositions, rather than competitors, as travel rewards were only one part of customer loyalty.

People tended to be members of several schemes and Fly Buys wanted its programme to be as broad as possible, he said.

Air New Zealand general manager of loyalty Mark Street said Airpoints' new partners delivered "unparalleled" opportunities for members to earn Airpoints Dollars.

Airpoints members took 860,000 flights using Airpoints Dollars this year, up by more than 100,000 on the year before.

Z Energy general manager of marketing Jane Anthony said Z customers would still be able to choose whether they want Fly Buys points or Airpoints dollars at the petrol retailer, despite the announcement.

What you need to know:

* Airpoints members can currently earn Airpoints Dollars from Fly Buys retailers

* From October 17, Airpoints Dollars can no longer be earned through Fly Buys

* Fly Buys has 2.5 million members, partners with about 50 businesses, as well as digital partners

* Other offerings include New World's Clubcard, offering shoppers exclusive deals in the South Island, and Fly Buys Pumped, which provides discounts at Z Energy.

* Airpoints has 2.2 million members, double the size of four years ago.

* Airpoints has 55 partners, adding 29 in the last two years - new partners include Mitre 10, Tower Insurance and Storage King, joining Z Energy, Westpac and Liquorland.

* Offers 2000 products other than flights at its Airpoints Store

