Fly Buys to launch new travel offering after diverting paths with Airpoints

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Fly Buys has 2.5 million customers but its relationship with Airpoints has come to its "natural end".

Fly Buys is promising major innovations and more travel options for members after parting ways with Air New Zealand Airpoints.

The two loyalty schemes have worked together since 2010 but on Thursday said Airpoints Dollars would no longer be earned through Fly Buys retailers, effective October 17.

Loyalty New Zealand, which managed Fly Buys, and Air New Zealand have each decided to focus on their own loyalty programmes, in a bid to offer something new to customers.

JOHN ANTHONY/FAIRFAX NZ Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon says Airpoints members have taken off to reach 2.2 million over the last year.

Fly Buys boasted 2.5 million customers, while Airpoints has 2.2 million - double the number of four years ago.

Loyalty New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said Fly Buys' would launch a new travel offering to give members more choice.

This meant being able to earn and spend points on all types of travel, including Air New Zealand, while bringing back other options as well.

"I can't speak specifically at the moment but what I can say is that we will be launching a new travel proposition fairly shortly," England-Hall said.

"Any seat on any airline is our goal."

England-Hall said Fly Buys and Airpoints were different propositions, rather than competitors, as travel rewards were only one part of customer loyalty.

People tended to be members of several schemes and Fly Buys wanted its programme to be as broad as possible, he said.

Fly Buys had about 50 physical partners, as well as digital partners and a relationship with BNZ, but next year it would announce new initiatives which would take the number to the thousands.

"We have two big, major innovations to the programme coming which I can't really share at the moment, but they're pretty exciting."

Air New Zealand said three more businesses had joined Airpoints on Thursday, taking its number of partners to 55.

This included Mitre 10, Tower Insurance and Storage King, which added to the 29 other businesses which have partnered with Airpoints in the last two years.

Air New Zealand general manager of loyalty Mark Street said this delivered "unparalleled" opportunities for members to earn Airpoints Dollars.

Airpoints members took 860,000 flights using Airpoints Dollars this year, up by more than 100,000 on the year before.

Z Energy general manager of marketing Jane Anthony said Z customers would still be able to choose whether they want Fly Buys points or Airpoints dollars at the petrol retailer, despite the announcement.

What you need to know:

- Stuff