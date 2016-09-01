'Netflix tax' starts to hit

Netflix not raising prices with GST change, but others are

Netflix will still be charging its existing prices on October 1, according to its website.

Netflix won't put its prices up when it becomes responsible for collecting GST on its internet television subscriptions on October 1, according to its website – at least not immediately.

However, the price of Skype calls will be going up 15 per cent, as will the price of Adobe software and some Google services bought by consumers, according to notifications sent to customers.

Comment has been sought from Skype-owner Microsoft, which has yet to directly confirm its change.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ An email sent to Adobe software customers delivers the bad news.

Foreign companies including Netflix, Microsoft, Google and Amazon will have to levy GST on digital services they sell from that date, under a law change passed by Parliament this year.

The types of products affected include internet television, cloud-based software, game subscriptions and e-books.

In New Zealand and overseas, the practice of making foreign internet firms levy GST on digital services has been dubbed a "Netflix tax", because Netflix prices were often first in mind with regard to the services that were likely to be affected.

DADO RUVIC/REUTERS The cost of Skype calls will reflect the imposition of GST, according to customer reports, though owner Microsoft has yet to confirm that.

But Netflix states on its website that it will charge its existing rate of $12.99 a month for its "standard" service and $15.99 a month for its premium service once new customers' one-month free trials end on October 1.

READ MORE:

* Netflix won't charge Kiwis GST

* Cabinet to decide on 'Netflix tax' this month

* GST to go on digital goods from October

* Foreign e-commerce giants take 'Netflix tax' largely lying down

* Entertainment bargains likely ahead of 'Netflix tax' in October

Confirmation has been sought from Netflix on its policy beyond that date.

United States software-maker Abobe said in an email to customers that it would be adding 15 per cent GST to all consumer bills it sent out from October.

Google has also emailed customers to say it will charge consumers an extra 15 per cent for Google for Work subscriptions.

The varying approaches to the GST change tie in with a forecast by PwC tax partner Eugen Trombitas last month.

He said some foreign firms would shy away from upping their prices to reflect the tax change until next year, while others would act immediately. He also expected some might offer "deals" ahead of the tax change.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders are believed to use Netflix' local internet television service.

The company this year cracked down on customers who had used internet intermediaries to sign up instead to the United States version of its service in breach of its terms and conditions and programme distributors' copyright. Its US service has a wider range of programming.

Ironically, one of the main proponents of the GST law change was Spark, which had complained that its Lightbox subscription television service had been forced to compete on an uneven playing field because Netflix was not required to levy GST.

Lightbox chief executive Kym Niblock said it didn't have much to say about Netflix' response to the GST change. "It's their decision in a very competitive market."

- Stuff