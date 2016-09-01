London shoe brand steps into NZ

UK shoe brand Dune London opens first NZ store

Ben Jobling of Dune London, which has more than 300 stores and concessions worldwide.

An English shoe company favoured by royalty is the latest overseas retail to set up shop in New Zealand.

Dune London has opened a store in Newmarket's 277 Broadway, the first of what it hopes will be 15 new stores here.

The chain will be operated locally by New Zealand shirt company 3 Wise Men.

UK footwear and accessories label Dune London is a popular choice with the British royal family.

Ben Jobling​, international director at Dune London, said the label was started 25 years ago by Daniel Rubin.

"Our owner's father was a shoe manufacturer and when the business was passed to him he believed he could use the knowledge and skill of making shoes and develop a retail brand."

Dune shoes have been seen on the feet of some notable people including the Duchess of Cambridge, but Jobling said the company just tried to provide the best quality it could at an affordable price.

The flood of new brands into New Zealand was not surprising, he said.

It was a developed retail market and "we believe that it is indicative of the strength of the retail market that brands are wanting to come to New Zealand".

A second Dune store is expected to open at St Lukes in October.

