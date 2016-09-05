Fuel prices cut

BP, Z Energy cut fuel price across NZ as price of refined product falls

SUPPLIED The diesel price has also been cut, but AA spokesman Mark Stockdale says it could go lower.

Z Energy has followed BP in cutting its petrol prices by 2 cents a litre, taking the price of 91 unleaded fuel to $1.88 a litre

Diesel was decreased by 3c a litre and now cost $1.19 a litre.

BP spokeswoman Shelley Brady said a fall in refined product costs have allowed these price decreases.

CHARLOTTE CURD/FAIRFAX NZ All of BP's petrol stations in New Zealand have decreased the cost of petrol by 3 cents a litre.

"The New Zealand dollar has also strengthened slightly to deliver us with some additional cost relief, but the market is fairly unpredictable so we are continuing to watch this very closely," she said.

READ MORE: Q&A: petrol prices and why we'll never see super cheap petrol again

Z Energy cut its prices by the same amount as BP for both petrol and diesel, bringing the cost of 91 to $1.88 a litre at most sites.

Spokesman Jonathan Hill said there were many sites where the price had fallen lower than $1.88 and promotions also allowed customers to get even cheaper fuel.

AA senior policy analyst Mark Stockdale said the petrol price cut reflected a fall in commodity prices and it was a part of the normal fluctuation of prices.

Other petrol brands were likely to follow suit with price drops.

Stockdale said the diesel price could have been cut more, by as much as 5c a litre.

"The margin on diesel is much higher than on petrol, which means fuel companies can afford to drop the diesel price even further."

It was hard to say how long these lower prices would last, Stockdale said.

Gull retail business manager Graham Stirk said Gull had not cut its prices on Monday, but fuel was already cheaper than BP and Z.

He said Gull sold 91 unleaded fuel at $1.70 a litre on average and diesel at 96c a litre.

- Stuff