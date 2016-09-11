An electrifying opportunity

Commercial buildling owners urged to get the jump on electric vehicle stations

CHARGE NET Electric vehicle charging stations like these at Auckland Airport are going to be a lot more common in the very near future.

Commercial property developers are being advised to plug themselves into the electric car market now, to avoid costly parking refits later on.

The majority of car makers are bringing in electric or plug-in hybrid cars over the next year or two and and that's expected to change the way the commercial property sector thinks about car-related infrastructure.

And like other innovations such as Pokemon Go, the public is expected to get behind early adopters.

"Premises that are EV-enabled can attract the loyalty of what is only going to be an expanding market," John Church, Bayley's national commercial director, said.

However, up until now, the electric car industry had always faced a 'Catch-22' situation on charging stations.

"Property owners won't install them until there is mass uptake of electronic vehicles and drivers won't buy them until there are more charging points."

The Government has set a target of 64,000 electric vehicles on New Zealand roads by 2021, and is offering a range of incentives.

They include exempting electric vehicles from road user charges, exploring the bulk purchase of electric vehicles and supporting the roll-out of charging infrastructure.

Already it is having an effect. Last year Auckland Council replaced 10 of its petrol cars with two fully electric or hybrid vehicles, and plans to turn up to 40 per cent of its fleet electric within 20 years.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has just introduced an "EV first" policy, meaning it will prioritise electric vehicles when replacing its fleet.

The city council has also adopted a "Low Carbon Capital Plan" policy, which has provisions for the electrifying of its fleet.

Companies are also joining the trend. Mighty River Power has committed to having 70 per cent of its fleet electric by 2018, and New Zealand Post is conducting trials of electric delivery vehicles in five centres.

Sigurd Magnusson, an EV enthusiast and adviser to Greater Wellington Regional Council, said research showed that if a company installed EV chargers in their office car parks, then their workers were five times more likely to buy an EV.

And companies that switched would feel positive effects on their fuel budgets.

"The cost of electricity is much lower than fuel," Magnusson said.

A car that uses $2,093 in petrol a year could reduce their fuel bill to $489 if they used the daytime power rate or $269 on nighttime rates, according to JuicePoint, an EV charger firm.

JuicePoint's managing director Mark Yates said laying cable at the construction stage was much cheaper than trying to fit it retrospectively.

Charging units required 40 amp cables, "so if a building is being built or is under redevelopment, that's the ideal time to install."

Church said charging companies themselves were in the land grab business. "They want to lock in prime locations such as car parks, malls and retail lots before others do."

And he predicted that with the growth of offices and apartments in Auckland and Wellington, landlords of existing offices would be under pressure to upgrade their buildings and facilities.

Alex Cutler, head of the New Zealand Green Building Council, said EV infrastructure got a tick for innovation in its Green Star rating programme for sustainable buildings.

Green Star buildings were becoming the norm. "You would not now build a commercial building in a CBD without having a Green Star rating. There are real financial advantages to sustainable buildings and the skills to design and construct them are out there in market."

A number of new developments in Auckland were building in EV charging stations or designing capacity for it, including the Fonterra headquarters in the Wynyard Quarter.

ANZ Centre was installing them, at the request of tenant Mighty River which is replacing its fleet with EVs, and Kiwi Property had plans to increase the number of EV charging stations at Sylvia Park.

"We are seeing a network blossom quite quickly," Cutler said.

