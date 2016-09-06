Illegal gold mining operation found on West Coast property

JOANNE CARROLL/FAIRFAX NZ Daniel Scheepers has pleaded guilty in the Greymouth District Court to illegally mining for gold on his West Coast property.

An out-of-work goldminer tried to create his own mine on his West Coast property.

Daniel Scheepers pleaded guilty to illegally mining for gold when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) legal counsel Catherine Milnes said Scheepers and his wife, Lorraine, owned 4.5 hectares of land in Atarau, near Blackball on the West Coast.

Milnes said MBIE became aware mining was taking place in Baxter's Creek on February 4.

Staff spoke to Scheepers, who told them he was an out-of-work goldminer with 20 years' experience.

"He initially denied he was mining then changed his story saying he was mining for sand but later admitted he was mining for gold," Milnes said.

"He said he was allowed to mine for gold because he had a Victorian title, but it was not Victorian title but land title."

Scheepers told MBIE he found between 56 and 85 grams of gold over two weeks.

He did not have a permit to mine for gold on his land.

Scheepers' duty lawyer, George Linder, said he wanted to apply for a discharge without conviction.

He unsuccessfully applied for name suppression, and was remanded on bail to October 7.

The maximum penalty for the charge is two years in prison.

