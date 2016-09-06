Lightbox boss to sign off

Spark's Lightbox boss Kym Niblock to sign off at end of year

SUPPLIED Lightbox chief executive Kym Niblock says a lot has been achieved.

Spark will lose the head of its Lightbox internet television business at the end of the year, with Kym Niblock announcing she will step down "to pursue other challenges".

"I feel I will have essentially accomplished what I set out to do," Niblock said in a statement.

"We've built a terrific and rapidly growing [subscription television] brand in New Zealand from scratch, with some of the highest quality content in the world. All in just two years."

Spark presented Niblock's original appointment as a coup in July 2014, saying she brought "a wealth of experience in senior roles with global media businesses" which included Foxtel, BBC Worldwide, BSkyB and Nickelodeon.

Lightbox was originally established as a standalone service and Spark set a target of signing up 70,000 paying customers by the end of June 2015.

But that goal morphed when Spark began giving away the service bundled with its more expensive broadband plans.

Niblock said she had given Spark plenty of notice of her intentions to help with an orderly transition.

