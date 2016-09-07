Conflicting views on talc-cancer link as US women sue Rio Tinto and Johnson & Johnson

Fairfax Australia The family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer was linked to her use of the Johnson & Johnson's talc-based Baby Powder is awarded damages by a state jury.

Concerns are running high in Australia about the links between talcum powder and ovarian cancer after the Sydney Morning Herald revealed mining giant Rio Tinto was being sued alongside Johnson & Johnson by women in the US.

Lawyers for the women have launched the cases armed with no fewer than 15 scientific studies, including World Health Organisation and US Health Department research, to support their claim in a trial that will be held before a jury in the US state of Louisiana. In Australia, the "jury" on the science is still out.

In a statement Ovarian Cancer Australia, which counts Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer as an ambassador, recommended women stop using talcum powder on their genital area.

123RF Numerous studies have linked talcum powder use to ovarian cancer.

"Studies have shown a link between using talcum powder on the genital area and ovarian cancer. However, questions remain as to whether the use of talcum powder causes ovarian cancer," the organisation said.

READ MORE:

* Aussie miner Rio Tinto sued over talcum powder cancer link

* Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $78 million in US talcum powder trial

"Ovarian Cancer Australia cannot comment on the details of the case in the US overnight. However, we recommend women stop using talcum powder [on their genital area] if possible," it said. The organisation also pointed to other risk factors for women including genetics and lifestyle factors.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN Australian government minister Kelly O'Dwyer serves as a board member for Ovarian Cancer Australia.

Cancer Council scientific adviser Bernard Stewart, of the faculty of medicine at the University of New South Wales, said he believed there was no "rational basis" for concern.

"I believe a rational argument is the very concern is likely to do more damage than the talcum powder," Professor Stewart said.

"If there were a substantial body of evidence, then authorities up to and including health departments have a statutory responsibility to take action and not only are we talking about there being no action by Australian or NSW authorities, I am able to say no action to the best of my knowledge by any national health authority in the world."

He said if the science did point to a link, even a probable link, there would be warnings or product withdrawals, neither of which had occurred in any country.

Terry Slevin, the chairman of the Cancer Council's occupational and environmental cancer risk committee, said more research was needed.

"This is not something that should cause anxiety or concern," Slevin said. "But there is no requirement to use talc, so if it reduces anxiety then don't use it."

He said there were two large studies in the US that had found no direct link.

Despite conflicting views on the risks of women using talcum powder in the genital region, two women in the US have won damages totalling $178 million after separate juries in Missouri found their ovarian cancer was linked to their use of Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products.

According to the US studies presented in the claims filed last week by the women in Louisiana, there is ample evidence of a link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer.

The complaints filed by the four women and the husband of a woman who died list 15 separate studies that have found a link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer.

Four of the five women – 44-year-old Linda Blazio, 44-year-old Peggy Vallot, 29-year old Lauren Matthews and 66-year-old Olivia Prout – were diagnosed with cancer between 2011 and 2015.

The fifth woman, Faye Roser, is deceased and her husband Paul Roser is suing on her behalf.

The studies include findings from the National Toxicology Program – an inter-agency program run by the US Department of Health to review toxicology of products.

A 1993 study on the toxicity of non-asbestiform talc "found clear evidence of carcinogenic activity".

"Talc was found to be a carcinogen with or without the presence of asbestos-like fibres."

In 2006 the International Association for the Research of Cancer – part of the World Health Organisation – released a paper that "classified perineal use of talc-based body powder as a 'Group 2B' human carcinogen".

"IARC, which is universally accepted as the international authority on cancer issues, concluded that studies from around the world consistently found an increase risk in ovarian cancer in women from perineal use of talc," according to the complaints.

Professor Stewart said the Group 2B classification related to products that possibly cause cancer, while Group 2A classification are products that probably cause cancer.

"It clearly suggests there is not enough evidence," Professor Stewart said.

The US complainants also list a 2003 meta-analysis of scientific studies into the alleged link. That study re-analysed data from 16 studies published prior to 2003 that covered 11,933 patients and found a 33 per cent increase in ovarian cancer risk among talc users.

"The defendants failed to inform its customers and end users of its products of a known catastrophic health hazard associated with the use of its products," the complainants state.

"In addition the defendants procured and disseminated false, misleading and biased information regarding the safety of its products to the public."

Rio Tinto, which sold its talc unit Luzenac America in 2011, has been contacted for comment.

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said it would "continue to defend the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder".

"Multiple scientific and regulatory reviews have determined that talc is safe for use in cosmetic products and the labelling on Johnson's Baby Powder is appropriate," the spokeswoman said.

"For over 100 years, Johnson & Johnson has provided consumers with a safe choice for cosmetic powder products and we will continue to work hard to exceed consumer expectations and evolving product preferences."

- Sydney Morning Herald