Is Xero forgeting us?

MYOB and Xero trade barbs on event day

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ More than 2300 people are attending Xero's Xerocon conference and exhibition in Brisbane.

Australian accounting software provider MYOB has fired a barb at Xero, accusing its Wellington-based rival of "increasingly abandoning New Zealand".

The attack came as more than 2300 people gathered in Brisbane for a huge conference held by Xero, Xerocon South.

Xero chief executive Rod Drury has not been shy about going on the offence himself, repeatedly questioning MYOB's market position and shareholding structures.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ Xero set a small playground at Xerocon in Brisbane, where the games with rival MYOB have begun.

MYOB initially sucked up the punches, but New Zealand general manager James Scollay returned fire on Thursday saying Xero, its largest competitor, was "increasingly abandoning New Zealand as its focus shifts abroad".

"At Xero's most recent annual meeting, its chief executive described New Zealand as a 'cash cow' for the operation," Scollay said.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ Xero boss Rod Drury said comments by MYOB acccusing it of abandoning NZ were "a bit unethical".

"Xero might be focused on its customers being "cash cows", we're focused on our customers' cash flow.

"As well as shifting Xerocon from New Zealand to Brisbane, it has moved its annual meeting from Wellington to Sydney, while it lagged on launching New Zealand specific features like eGST filling," Scollay said.

Drury said the comments were false and described them as "a bit unethical really".

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ Drury said Xerocon would give its Kiwi partners exposure to export opportunities.

"We just did a 16 city roadshow [in New Zealand] where we had well over 2000 people."

Explaining its decision to hold its main regional conference in Australia, Drury said Xero wanted to expose its New Zealand accounting partners to the export opportunity in Australia.

"We are still investing more than anyone else with our local roadshow events and getting people here."

Xero is valued on the NZX at $2.8 billion. MYOB is valued on the Australian stock exchange at A$2.2b (NZ$2.3b). Together they dominate the market for accounting software in Australia and New Zealand.

MYOB chief executive Tim Reed said it would continue to focus only on those markets, saying "doing well for our customers" meant being local. Xero serves customers in about 180 countries and has a fast-growing business in Britain.

Xero announced at Xerocon that it would partner with online financier Fuelled, that would advance loans to small businesses secured on their unpaid invoices.

Xero paid for Tom Pullar-Strecker to attend Xerocon in Brisbane.

- Stuff