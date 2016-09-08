Fashion fans fuel Kiwi's plans

Zara could set stage for more fashion shops at Sylvia Park

Kiwi Property, whose Sylvia Park mall will accommodate the first Zara store in New Zealand next month, says the Spanish mega-brand's arrival could anchor a "fashion galleria".

Zara has announced it will open at Sylvia Park on October 6.

Chris Gudgeon, managing director of Kiwi Property, said the opening of Zara, and that of fellow international brand H&M the week before, would be a boon to the mall.

Zara is one of the world's major fashion retailers.

"It takes a significant investment in time and money to launch in new markets, so we are thrilled to be chosen as the pick of the New Zealand retail centres for this outstanding brand."

Kiwi Property has made a significant $11.5 million investment to accommodate Zara, a refit which took eight months to complete.

"H&M and Zara are great brands which we've brought into the centre for all the obvious reasons, but they will help us catalyse the next stage of expansion which is a [fashion] galleria, which is in the planning stages and not committed to."

Zara would be on the ground floor of that galleria, if it went ahead, he said. Kiwi recently gave the green light to a nine-storey office and dining complex attached to the mall.

In total its plans could cost $280m if they all went ahead.

Zara is considered the biggest fashion brand in the world and will be a strong line up of other retailers, including new-comers like H&M, Kiehl's, Converse, Nike and Adairs.

