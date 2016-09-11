'Our leaders need steel in the backbone'

Jonathan Milne: Our leaders need some steel in the backbone, not just in their roads and building projects

SAM SACHDEVA/Stuff.co.nz Prime Minister John Key says he has heard nothing about potential retribution from China if we impose sanctions on them dumping steel into the New Zealand market.

OPINION: Lying is not a legimate political strategy; it is the recourse of those who lack courage to tell the truth.

This weekend, an inquiry by Australia's Anti-Dumping Commission has found that nation's steel and aluminium industries can't compete on a level playing field with dumped Asian exports, especially from China. Asian nations have been subsidising their industries through the costs of raw materials and power, tax rebates, cheap finance and sustained support for unprofitable state enterprises.

So there is a glut of cheap and often dodgy steel. You get what you pay for. Ask Fletcher, who bought 600 tonnes of cheap Chinese steel for the Waterview connection flyovers in Auckland. Or Fulton Hogan and HEB Construction, who discovered 500 tonnes of steel tubes they bought for the Waikato Espressway weren't up to scratch, after a third lot of testing.

DOMINICK REUTER / REUTERS Protesters wear masks of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the least trusted presidential candidates ever.

Steel and aluminium prices are half what they were before the global financial crisis, and the steeltowns of New Zealand like Waiuku and Pukekohe are hurting.

In Australia, authorities are taking action. The US has already imposed 500 per cent punitive tariffs on Chinese steel. But in New Zealand, politicians continue to quake and obfuscate in the face of China's trading might.

TWITTER Prime ministerial delegation Nathan Guy, Max Key and Todd McClay fiddle in China while Rome burns.

It was two months ago that we revealed China had threatened a trade war if New Zealand launched an inquiry into industry complaints of dumping here. New Zealand officials, Fonterra and Zespri were all told they faced retaliatory barriers if New Zealand didn't back off.

John Key initially denied all knowledge. Trade Minister Todd McClay – well, he "danced on the head of a pin" with answers that were simply "not correct".

That's according to the Prime Minister, after the dust settled. What Key means is, McClay lied and lied again, misleading the Prime Minister and the public about a matter of enormous national interest. And when the Chinese followed through on their threats by stopping New Zealand kiwifruit at the border, McClay ran for cover.

DAVID WHITE / FAIRFAX NZ John Palino will be gone soon. It seems likely he'll quit the race before the voters throw him out.

Polls show both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are regarded by Americans as the least trustworthy presidential candidates they've ever had. And this from the nation that reelected Richard Nixon.

In Psychology Today, Paul Ekman argued last month that it may be in the best interests of the US to elect a president who lies. "Would it be desirable to have a president who always told the truth; who played with his cards face up? Would that serve the national interest? Only if all those the president dealt with, domestically and internationally, did the same, and they won't. Otherwise our president would be at a marked disadvantage."

So, New Zealand, is that what we too want? Are we ready for the era of Post-Truth Politics?

FIONA GOODALL / GETTY IMAGES Trade Minister Todd McClay practices "dancing on the head of a pin" as he signs the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Should we continue to teach our children that it's bad to lie – or should we teach them sometimes it might be strategically advantageous in schoolyard power-plays?

One can only speculate what values Todd McClay might have learned from his dad, former National MP Roger McClay, who was thrice convicted of defrauding the Parliamentary Service, World Vision and Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

But certainly, when he is so willing to mislead the public on such a critical matter of national importance, it becomes clear that telling the truth is not one of them.

Now in Auckland, mayoral candidate John Palino has backed off claims that if a home-owner wants to build a garage, Maori can demand $50,000. "You've got some individuals saying look, give me $50,000 and then I'll sign off on that," he alleged in a live debate.

In fact, iwi don't have veto rights on developments. Now, back-pedalling wildly, Palino says that if such an extortionate demand was made, it was for a large commercial building on a farm, not a residential garage. More likely, it never happened at all: he admits it was just something someone once told him in the restaurant; he doesn't know who the bloke was.

This is the same politician who beggared belief with his incredible attempts to justify sitting in a car in a darkened carpark talking to Len Brown's mistress Bevan Chuang about "the mayor'n'all" just before she revealed the sordid affair in the council's Ngati Whatua Room. He is either stupid or reckless or dishonest.

He'll be gone soon – it seems likely he'll quit the race before the voters throw him out. McClay too, has a short and uncelebrated political career left ahead of him with few friends left willing to protect him in the National Party hierarchy.

But for the the New Zealand public, the question remains: are we willing to turn a blind eye to untruths in the Beehive and council chambers?

Regardless of how they may rationalise the means to the end, lying is not a legimate political strategy; it is the recourse of those who lack the courage to tell the truth.

Just as our roads and building projects need decent reinforcing, so too our leaders need some steel in their backbones.

- Sunday Star Times