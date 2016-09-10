Shareholders told to accept Brierley bid

Kirkcaldie & Stains shareholders urged to to accept Brierley takeover offer

Kirkcaldie & Stains shareholders have been urged to accept the latest takeover bid from Sir Ron Brierley.

The former Wellington department store, which changed its name to Wellington Merchants Limited (WML) in July, is now a cash shell with a sharemarket listing, after the lease on the store and branding was sold to David Jones.

After a number of unsuccessful offers, Brierley, through his Sydney-headquartered investment vehicle, Mercantile NZ, upped his conditional full takeover offer to $3.45 per share last month.

In February when he announced a plan to buy the shares in Kirks that he did not already own, he offered $2.75 a share, which was rejected, so he then increased his offer $3 a share in April.

In June he had not received sufficient acceptances from shareholders and the offer lapsed.

The 78-year-old corporate raider increased his stake in Kirks to 11.3 per cent last week in his bid to take control of its remaining assets.

NZX documents show his shares increased from 203,137 to 231,680 shares.

In an NZX statement on Friday, Wellington Merchants directors, Falcon Clouston, Michael Gerard Curtis and Kerry Leigh Prendergast unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the offer that was "sufficiently close" to the calculated range.

The board had believed it could get $3.50-$3.60 a share from winding up the company.

The former Kirks shares, still listed on the NZX, were trading at $3.44 on Saturday.

If the offer did not proceed, the directors would not undertake any new business venture but intended to wind up and liquidate the company in the second calendar quarter of 2017, the statement says.

"This provides shareholders with a reasonably certain counterfactual against which the offer can be measured. We have calculated a high [$3.62 per share] and a low [$3.53 per share] scenario which we believe to be realistically achievable in a winding up of the company …"

While the company was reasonably confident of reaching the high scenario, there would be some delay in moving to a winding up and making a distribution to shareholders and the directors could not be certain that an unexpected claim would not arise during the course of a liquidation.

This would have a negative impact on the quantum and timing of distributions, the statement said.

Although the offer was currently conditional on Mercantile receiving acceptances that would result in it holding or controlling more than 50 per cent of the company, its two largest shareholders (39.09 per cent) had indicated to directors they were likely to accept the offer.

Mercantile's holding company was also the third largest controller of voting rights and was expected to transfer its shares to Mercantile.

The offer was due to close on October 6, 2016 but may be declared unconditional prior to that date.

