'Half-price' bikes that weren't

Bike Barn indicates it will plead guilty to charges

The Commerce Commission says Bike Barn's marketing campaigns may have misled customers.
Bike Barn has been stung for marketing bikes at "clearance" and "half price" when they were still selling at their normal price.

The Commerce Commission has filed 16 charges against Bikes international and Bike Retail Group, which operate as Bike Barn.

Bike Barn has 20 shops around the country.

The charges relate to alleged misrepresentations which were made during 25 marketing campaigns by Bike Barn between July 2013 and June 2015.

The commission alleges that Bike Barn's marketing campaigns were likely to mislead consumers about the savings they would make on the purchase of bikes. Bikes were advertised as "half price" when in fact they were usually sold at that price.

It also said it was implied that there was a limited opportunity to get bikes at particular prices. Bike Barn advertised a "clearance" sale, when the bikes were available at the "clearance" price before and after the clearance sale.

Bike Barn has co-operated with the commission's investigation and has indicated that it intends to plead guilty to the charges. 

 - Stuff

