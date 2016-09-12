Chocolate wars heat up

Whittaker's holds most-loved brand top spot

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Whittaker's took advantage of Cadbury's misstep, a marketing expert says.

Do you reach for a Whittaker's Almond Gold, or prefer a Cadbury Dairy Milk?

A new survey has shown that Whittaker's has increased its lead over the field as New Zealand's most-loved brand.

But the chocolate wars are heating up - Cadbury is in the top five this year, after falling outside the top 10 last year.

Supplied Whittakers introduced a number of specialty ranges.

The top five most-loved brands, according to Colmar Brunton, where Whittaker's All Blacks, Air New Zealand, Tip Top and Cadbury.

READ MORE:

* Whittaker's newest creation - K Bar and chocolate

* Whittaker's NZ's most trusted brand for fourth year running

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Cadbury came up with "Kiwi Legends" chocolate.

New entrants in the top 20 included Lotto, Fisher and Paykel, Lewis Road Creamery and Anchor.

Colmar Brunton chief client officer Sarah Bolger said the big movers were reaping the rewards of their brand-building efforts over the past year.

"Lotto is a great example of this. They have refreshed their brand and have won back the hearts and minds of the NZ public with an engaging campaign over the past 12 months. They have rocketed from 47th position last year to be 19th equal this time," she said.

While Lotto is the single biggest mover – up 14 points and 28 places, Fisher and Paykel has jumped 15 spots to 12th, and Anchor and Lewis Road Creamery are both up 14 spots to 16th and 19th equal respectively.

Bolger says the likes of Cadbury, Lewis Road and Anchor are further examples of brands that have been very visible and innovative over the past year.

"Being top of mind and forging a meaningful connection with consumers helps to build financially strong brands," she said.

"These brands have all been very active in the market, introducing new products to appeal to consumers and investing in brand advertising campaigns and activations. And when you look at Cadbury and Lewis Road Creamery you can see that this is a winning formula for both new and long-established brands.

"These brands appear to have followed the lead of Whittaker's, who have kept their brand moving in the right direction with a number of high-profile partnerships, new products and a winning brand advertising campaign."

Whittaker's increased its brand love by eight points to 65 per cent and extended its lead over its nearest rival to a record 10 points.

University of Auckland senior marketing lecturer Mike Lee said Whittaker's had gone from strength to strength since Cadbury "dropped the ball" in the face of a public outcry over palm oil in its chocolate.

It introduced the ingredient part of a cost-cutting exercise. At the same time, 150g and 250g bars shed about 20 per cent of their weight. But it was forced to backtrack in 2009.

Whittaker's used the opportunity perfectly, Lee said. "They did the clever thing and jumped on the bandwagon using comparative advertising saying 'we don't use palm oil, we are New Zealand-owned'."

He said the brand had been one of the country's most trusted for some years. "Trust and love seem to go hand in hand."

Recent product releases such as L&P chocolate and the K Bar range had helped, he said, but Cadbury was increasing in its ranking partly because it wasn't doing anything wrong, he said.

"The last couple of years they haven't given people any more reason to love Whittaker's any more than they do."

Both companies would be keeping a close eye on their rankings, he said.

Wattie's drops from sixth spot last year to 12th in 2016. Pak 'n' Save, a regular in the top 20 for the last three years with a highest ranking of 11, is dethroned by Mitre 10 as the country's favourite retailer and disappears from the top 20, along with TVNZ, Briscoes and Sanitarium.

Whittaker's and Cadbury have been approached for comment.

- Stuff