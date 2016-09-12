'Kiwi thing' takes dark turn

New Zealand Post deletes 'it's a Kiwi thing' tweet after conversation turns 'heavy'

New Zealand Post The It's a Kiwi Thing stamps.

New Zealand Post has deleted a tweet about its latest promotion after social media users began referring to drug use and family violence.

On Monday, the state-owned company asked Twitter users for help with their latest stamp promotion - 'It's a Kiwi Thing'.

The new stamps have classic Kiwi-isms on them, and New Zealand Post wanted to know if they had missed any.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES NZ Post deleted a tweet after social media users made inappropriate comments.

The list - so far - includes "always blow on the pie", the jandal blowout, just a simple flat white with extra foam, almond milk and a chocolate fish.

However, some Twitter users started replying with darker suggestions.

@nzpost "Tash is pregnant even though she's only 13" — Sam Smith (@ReelBigSmith) September 12, 2016

@gtiso Abusing our children to death. — Paul (@nzpxm) September 12, 2016

As a result, the original tweet was deleted, a fact New Zealand Post also announced.

"Some of the responses to our 'It's a Kiwi Thing' stamps were getting a little out of hand, so we've deleted the original tweet."

Some Twitter users were confused by the latter tweet and starting asking why.

The original post was "meant to be a bit of fun" a spokeswoman for New Zealand Post said.

"But some comments were getting a bit heavy."

She refused to say what some of the comments were, saying "that's the whole reason we took it down".

Some of the responses to our 'It's a Kiwi Thing' stamps were getting a little out of hand, so we've deleted the original tweet. — New Zealand Post (@nzpost) September 12, 2016

A similar post appeared on the company's Facebook page, but so far had no comments.

