US markets recover

US stock rebound points to NZX recovery

Markets look set to recover from Monday's tumble as US stocks rebound overnight.

Three major US stock indexes fell on Friday in their worst decline since Britain's Brexit vote, triggered by fears over interest rate rises and North korea's latest nuclear test.

This caused the NZX 50 to fall 2.5 per cent by the end of Monday.

The ASX 200 was down 2.3 per cent during lunchtime trading.

Reuters reported US stocks were now heading for their strongest session since July after Federal Reserve Board governor Lael Brainard quelled fears about a hike in interest rates.

