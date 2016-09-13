US stock rebound points to NZX recovery

The NZX 50 fell 2.5 per cent on Monday.
JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ

The NZX 50 fell 2.5 per cent on Monday.

Markets look set to recover from Monday's tumble as US stocks rebound overnight.

Three major US stock indexes fell on Friday in their worst decline since Britain's Brexit vote, triggered by fears over interest rate rises and North korea's latest nuclear test.

This caused the NZX 50 to fall 2.5 per cent by the end of Monday.

RNZ

The current shakeout in sharemarkets around the world may lead to a rethink of investment targets.

The ASX 200 was down 2.3 per cent during lunchtime trading.

READ MORE: NZ stocks join orderly global retreat

Reuters reported US stocks were now heading for their strongest session since July after Federal Reserve Board governor Lael Brainard quelled fears about a hike in interest rates.

*Audio courtesy of RNZ

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

business headlines

Proven beef sires worth extra money to dairy farmers, study finds

Chocolate wars heat up

Mayoral debate to target CBD

US markets recover

Sum insured backdown?

Cats, not ads, at tube station video

Rustlers slit pet cow's throat video

Airfield sold for millions

Coffee roasting all about timing video

Pokemon gold rush

Last call for historic pub

NZX drops 2.5pc

End of an era at Mossburn store

Worker fell through floor

Valuable lessons pay dividends

Ad Feedback
special offers