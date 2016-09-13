Xtra customers will have to 'opt in' to avoid losing settings and emails

JOHN SELKIRK Former Yahoo7 chief executive Ian Smith (left) and former Spark chief operating officer Kevin Kenrick, now TVNZ's boss, portrayed it as a permanent relationship in 2007, but X and Y have now divorced.

Spark is terminating its email partnership with United States company Yahoo and will instead hand over the management of its Xtra email service to a Kiwi provider, SMX.

Its 450,000 Xtra email customers will be able to keep their email addresses, but they will have to "opt-in" to the migration to keep their past emails, email contacts and calendar entries.

Some will also have to change a setting on their computer.

Spark partnered with Yahoo joint venture Yahoo7 nine years ago, promising "good things" happen when "X" (Xtra) meets "Y" (Yahoo).

READ MORE:

* YahooXtra email accounts hacked

* Xtra email migrates to Yahoo platform

* Telecom Xtra email issues unresolved

* Bigger issue to Yahoo Xtra email breaches

* No end in sight for Xtra agony

* Xtra users told to change security settings

But the honeymoon was short-lived and the relationship turned cold amid a series of technical problems, culminating in hacks in 2013 that saw tens of thousands of Xtra accounts hijacked and used to send out spam.

Xtra appears to have generated far fewer complaints over the past two years and it is understood Spark and Yahoo7 will continue to have a commercial relationship over advertising on Xtra.

Spark said the migration to SMX' platform would begin in January and was likely to take three months.

Spokeswoman Michelle Baguley said it was a multimillion-dollar investment and one of the benefits for customers was that Xtra emails would then be stored in New Zealand.

Webmail customers would also notice an improved "look and feel" to the service when accessing email via their browser, she said.

Spark needed customers' permission to migrate people's emails to the new service, for legal and security reasons, she said.

It would use radio and digital advertising to make sure it did everything it could to get the need to "opt in" across, Baguley said.

Spark manager Jason Paris said Spark knew email was "a critically important service to our customers" and promised to make the transition as seamless as possible.

"SMX is one of the leading cloud email providers in New Zealand and we are confident in their ability to bring customers' email data back home, safely and securely," he said.

The nine-year relationship with Yahoo had been positive, he said.

About 11,000 business email customers were moved to SMX last year. The migration next year will be for a much larger number of consumer accounts.

- Stuff